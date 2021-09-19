Keown praises ‘really strong’ Arsenal signing he previously doubted

Former defender Martin Keown has lauded new Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale following his performance against Burnley.

The Englishman, signed from Sheffield United in the summer, pulled off a number of saves on Saturday afternoon. Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately came out 1-0 winners at Turf Moor thanks to Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick.

Some fans and pundits questioned Ramsdale’s ability upon his arrival at Emirates Stadium. The 23-year-old has been relegated in each of the last two seasons, with Bournemouth and Sheff Utd respectively.

But the keeper is a reliable performer who should become Bernd Leno’s long-term successor.

On his display, Keown told BBC’s Match of the Day (via football.london): “Ramsdale, really strong, 23 years of age.

“I questioned the purchase, but I’ve been really happy with what he’s done. 35 crosses were coming into that box today.”

Ramsdale joined Arsenal in a deal which could rise to £30m, placing a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

However, the player impressed on his debut against West Brom and has since featured twice in the Premier League.

Three managers who could replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal We picked three out-of-work managers who Arsenal could appoint as Mikel Arteta's successor if he was to be replaced.

When signing for the Gunners, Ramsdale revealed that he had arrived to challenge Leno.

“Competition is key,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s also a great place to be. Bernd’s done a fantastic job over recent seasons and I’m here to push him all the way and take his shirt. That’s for me to achieve and for him to keep in front of me.

“Healthy competition is always going to be good for the group and hopefully I can bring something different to the goalkeeping department and the team as well.

“We all have different qualities and hopefully we can merge into one and form a great team.”

Top five punditry partnerships – Jimmy Greaves, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and more

Arteta reveals new role for Arsenal star

Arteta has explained how Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey helped to frustrate Burnley on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent months but looked solid in his most recent appearance.

“He’s really important because he is the anchor,” Arteta said.

“He is the one that needs to read what is happening and make the rest better.

“That’s his biggest job, to get the right balance in the team and get the right fluidity in the team so we can attack.

READ MORE: Ben White names culprit after being rescued by ‘excellent’ star in nightmare Arsenal moment