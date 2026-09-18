Pressure is intensifying on Celtic manager Martin O’Neill following a bruising week that saw his side comfortably defeated by both Rangers and Ferencvaros.

TEAMtalk understands the results have left a growing sense of unease behind the scenes at Parkhead, with questions mounting over the direction of the team as the season progresses.

Sources close to the club indicate that both players and coaching staff are still searching for the most effective style of play and tactical setup.

Despite the campaign being well underway, and Celtic sitting top of the Scottish Premiership on maximum points after six games, the side has yet to settle into a coherent system.

Compounding the challenge is the late activity in the transfer window, which has left several new arrivals still adapting to the demands of the club and O’Neill’s methods.

The forthcoming Old Firm clash on Sunday now looms as a potentially huge moment. Insiders suggest that a Rangers victory would render the current situation untenable.

In such circumstances, the Celtic hierarchy would be forced to give serious consideration to O’Neill’s position and the broader way forward for the team.

The manager, who returned to the club amid high expectations, has faced scrutiny over the team’s inability to impose itself in key fixtures. Supporters and officials alike are growing impatient with the lack of consistency and the visible struggles to integrate recent signings into a functioning unit.

Old Firm Derby crucial for Martin O’Neill’s future

While O’Neill retains the backing of some within the dressing room, the consecutive heavy defeats have eroded confidence.

The club’s late recruitment drive, though necessary to strengthen the squad, has left little time for the new faces to bed in properly before the intensity of domestic and European competition.

As Celtic prepare for the high-stakes Old Firm, the stakes could not be higher for the manager.

A positive result would buy valuable breathing space and allow further work on the pitch. Defeat, however, risks tipping the balance decisively against him, prompting the board to reassess whether a change is required to steady the ship.

However, there are major question marks over the ability to bring in a top manager who would be attracted to the job in Scottish football.

The coming days will therefore prove critical, not only for the outcome of one of Scottish football’s fiercest rivalries but for the immediate future of Martin O’Neill at Celtic Park.