Arsenal are closing on the signing of Martin Odegaard amid claims his agent is due to fly into London to thrash out the terms of his transfer.

After he spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, Odegaard has been a top target at the Emirates Stadium. He made a positive impression during his short stay in north London and they want to make his association with the club long-term. However, prising him away from parent club Madrid has been difficult so far.

However, those hopes took a significant upturn on Saturday when two factors tipped the scales in Arsenal’s favour. Firstly, Odegaard was left out of their LaLiga squad for the season and then suffered the ignominy of being stripped of a squad number.

And it seems a move to Arsenal is set to get the green light with Los Blancos willing to sell.

They are reported to have informed the Gunners of their price, with talks set to intensify.

Indeed, the Sunday Express claims Real have now lowered their asking price to £34m.

Arsenal though would prefer another season’s loan, though with an obligation to buy – for a fee of around £30m – next summer.

And with just two years left on his deal and the player prefering to return to Arsenal, Los Blancos could find that deal their only option.

In return, Arsenal are reportedly willing to cover all of Odegaard’s wages as a potential sweetener for Real.

And they state the player’s agent has ‘flown into London’ to thrash out the final terms of that arrangement. As such, that final hurdle is expected to be easily overcome and his signing could be confirmed in a matter of days.

That news will come as a huge lift for Mikel Arteta, who is already facing questions over his future. Friday’s opening 2-0 defeat to Brentford was something of a wake-up call for Arsenal. And with matches to come against Chelsea and Manchester City, Arteta could find himself in early peril.

Indeed, reports suggested Arteta was doing everything in his power to get Odegaard back.

Pundit outlines Arsenal concern

Last season, Arsenal missed out on European qualification for the first time in the 21st Century. And things did not get off to an ideal start for the new campaign with the loss to Brentford.

Following the game, Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville admitted his concern for Arteta’s side.

“They got messed around. A game of football is really difficult when you are getting messed around by the opposition’s centre-forwards. And that has happened from minute one tonight,” Neville said.

“It is the little flick-ons, it’s getting nudged, it is the long throws, the free-kicks. All of which mean you’re not in control of the game.

“You hear Thomas Frank after the match saying how they could do Arsenal on set-pieces; there’s nothing worse than thinking your team is a little bit soft.

“Arsenal fans will go away tonight thinking we have been bullied.

“I don’t mean ‘bullied’ like Wimbledon 25 years ago but in the modern game, that is being messed around. That is being bullied.

“Because Brentford have looked at them and thought, ‘yeah, we will have you, we will nudge you, throw you to the ground’, and that is the worst thing.”

