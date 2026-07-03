England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed to remain at Celtic for next season, with TEAMtalk understanding the experienced midfielder has committed his future to the Scottish champions despite attracting interest from a host of clubs.

The 32-year-old only arrived at Celtic shortly after the January transfer window closed following his departure from Turkish side Besiktas, signing a contract until the end of 2025/26.

Initially brought in to bolster Martin O’Neill’s midfield options, Oxlade-Chamberlain quickly adapted to a deeper defensive midfield role and went on to make eight appearances as he worked his way back to full fitness.

His performances impressed the Celtic coaching staff, while he also played his part in the club’s title-winning campaign, collecting another league winner’s medal in the process.

TEAMtalk can reveal that his resurgence did not go unnoticed elsewhere. Sources have confirmed that Oxlade-Chamberlain had opportunities to return to the Premier League this summer, while clubs in both Italy and Spain also explored the possibility of signing the former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder.

There was also significant interest from Major League Soccer, with a number of clubs keen to discuss a move to the United States.

However, TEAMtalk understands Oxlade-Chamberlain has decided his immediate future remains at Celtic Park.

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Oxlade-Chamberlain to agree Celtic extension

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s decision has been heavily influenced by Martin O’Neill, who recently signed a new contract to remain in charge of the Glasgow giants.

One of O’Neill’s priorities after committing his own future to the club was convincing Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay for at least another season.

TEAMtalk understands the Celtic boss sees the former England international as an important part of his squad moving forward, valuing both his versatility and the experience he brings to a dressing room filled with emerging talent.

Following discussions between the club and the player’s representatives, Oxlade-Chamberlain has now agreed to remain in Glasgow for the 2026/27 campaign.

The decision brings an end to speculation over another move and represents an important piece of business for Celtic as they continue shaping their squad for another title challenge and their return to Champions League football.

Having rediscovered both his fitness and his enjoyment of the game in Scotland, Oxlade-Chamberlain now looks set to play an even bigger role next season as O’Neill continues building around a blend of experienced leaders and exciting young talent.

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