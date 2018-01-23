Martin O’Neill, Roy Keane extend Rep of Ireland contracts until 2020

Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain as Republic of Ireland manager until 2020.

The 65-year-old had looked set to replace the sacked Mark Hughes at Stoke before rejecting the chance of a return to the Premier League.

O’Neill, who replaced veteran Italian Giovanni Trapattoni as Republic boss five years ago, will remain in charge for the Euro 2020 campaign.

His backroom team, including assistant Roy Keane, have also extended their deals.

Under O’Neill’s leadership the Republic qualified for Euro 2016, losing to France in the last-16 stage while they also reached November’s World Cup 2018 play-offs but lost 5-1 on aggregate to a Christian Eriksen-inspired Denmark.

The draw for the inaugural Uefa Nations League will take place on Wednesday.