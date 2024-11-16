Martin Zubimendi is fully expecting to be the subject of transfer rumours again ahead of the January transfer window and after being linked with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, he has hinted what his stance will be.

Liverpool made Zubimendi one of their top targets in the summer just gone, notifying Real Sociedad of their intention to activate his release clause. At the time, they were backed by a belief that he would accept the move. But it didn’t pan out like that.

Instead, Zubimendi rejected Liverpool to stay with Real Sociedad, reiterating his passion for the only club he has represented in his career so far.

Yet there have been some reports since indicating that he may regret his decision, while interest continues to build – not just from Liverpool, who didn’t sign any alternative, but also from Manchester City, who are having to navigate most of the season without Rodri, and Arsenal, who already signed his midfield teammate Mikel Merino in the summer.

Now, Zubimendi has opened up on what he expects ahead of the next transfer window.

“There will always be rumours and now that January is approaching, there will be too, but I don’t waste energy on outside noise,” he said.

“I’m happy with the way I’m handling it and I’m going to handle it.”

Zubimendi mind made up?

The assertion that he is happy with how he is ‘going to handle’ the situation implies that Zubimendi already has an idea of what he is going to do.

And it may be an indication that he is doubling down on his decision to stay with Real Sociedad, an admirable choice given his connection with the club and the calibre of side he could otherwise leave them for.

In recent days, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are still constantly checking on Zubimendi, who remains an ideal profile for their evolution.

“What I wanted to tell you is that Liverpool, on a constant basis, are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi,” he said on YouTube.

“It’s also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from Liverpool, Arne Slot, what they already did last summer, and they remain interested in the player, and they keep monitoring the player.”

Liverpool urged to push through Zubimendi move – but have alternatives

While it might be tough to tempt Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad again, Liverpool have been urged by Jamie Carragher not to miss out on his signature.

“Do it. Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want – go and do it,” Carragher said this week.

“You might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count.”

But Liverpool also have their eyes on other midfielders, which might be sensible if Zubimendi is committed to Real Sociedad.

TEAMtalk has confirmed the Reds are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson, but it has emerged that he would cost the third-highest transfer fee in the club’s history.

Signing a new midfielder might become of greater importance for Liverpool, though, amid warnings that Wataru Endo could leave and a Premier League rival are at the front of the queue to sign him.

How is Zubimendi doing this season?