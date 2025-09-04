Xabi Alonso in despair as Arsenal beat Real Madrid to TWO major signings

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie before the pair joined Arsenal, while his request to get Florian Wirtz before he moved to Liverpool fell on deaf ears, according to a Spanish report, but TEAMtalk reveals why the former Spain international midfielder should not be too disappointed.

It was a relatively quiet summer for Real Madrid, who made just four major signings in the transfer window. Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono and Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Los Blancos from Bournemouth, Benfica, River Plate and Liverpool, respectively.

With Madrid losing their LaLiga and Champions League crowns to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, last season, Los Blancos will aim to become the champions of Spain and Europe in Alonso’s first year in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso was appointed the Real Madrid manager at the end of last season following Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to step down and take charge of Brazil.

According to Defensa Central, in his ‘first meeting’ with Real Madrid, Alonso requested the Spanish and European powerhouse to make three signings – Wirtz, Zubimendi and Hincapie.

Alonso worked with Wirtz and Hincapie at Bayer Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign.

However, while Germany international attacking midfielder Wirtz joined Liverpool, Ecuador international central defender Hincapie made the move to Arsenal on a loan deal in the summer transfer window.

Madrid president Florentino Perez also turned down Alonso’s request to sign Zubimendi, with the Spain international midfielder switching to Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid reached the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup under Alonso.

Los Blancos have made a strong start to the 2025/26 LaLiga campaign, winning all three of their matches.

Real Madrid have THREE top centre-backs on radar

While Alonso will be disappointed that Perez turned down his request to sign Hincapie, the Madrid manager will be delighted to learn that Los Blancos have three centre-backs on their wishlist for 2026.

Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Spanish media believe that the France international central defender will end up at Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season, have offered Konate a new deal, and it is very likely that they will continue to try to persuade him to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba is Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

While Saliba has publicly said that he hopes to sign a new deal with Arsenal soon, a move to Real Madrid next summer cannot be discounted at all, even if he agrees to fresh terms.

Marc Guehi has also emerged as a target for Real Madrid, with a report claiming that Los Blancos could make a cheeky move to sign him on a pre-contract in January before securing his services on a free transfer next summer.

Guehi is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and the defender has made it clear that he will sign a new deal.

A move to Liverpool collapsed in the 11th hour, with the Reds still in the conversation for a deal for Guehi in 2026.

