Real Sociedad have a clear preference when it comes to selling Martin Zubimendi to Real Madrid or Arsenal, according to journalist Miguel Delaney, while Xabi Alonso’s exact words to his Los Blancos bosses over signing the midfielder have been revealed.

Madrid and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have had disappointing campaigns. While Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Gunners could not last the distance in the Premier League title race and also failed to trouble eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Both Madrid and Arsenal are aiming to reinforce their respective squad for next season and have their eyes on Zubimendi.

The Sociedad and Spain international is one of the best midfielders in the world and was close to a move to Liverpool last summer before he had a late change of heart.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder seems extremely likely to leave this summer, though, with both Madrid and Arsenal determined to sign the Spanish star, who has a €60million (£50.5m, $68.5m) release clause in his contract.

Arsenal have long been working on a deal for Zubimendi and have a broad agreement in place with the midfielder.

However, respected Spanish publication Marca reported on Monday morning that, while Zubimendi looked destined to join Arsenal, a call from Madrid has ‘changed everything’.

The Independent journalist Delaney has now brought an update on the situation, claiming that Sociedad would prefer to sell Zubimendi to Arsenal and believe that he will eventually end up at the Emirates Stadium despite Madrid showing a late interest in him.

Delaney wrote on X: “The Real Madrid noise about Martin Zubimendi has surprised those at Real Sociedad – who would obviously prefer to sell to Arsenal, and still anticipate that’s what will happen. Arsenal were relaxed on it before the weekend. But this is exactly what Madrid do!”

Delaney added: “All of the main details of the Arsenal deal were sorted Chelsea did think they had Huijsen but it was never as advanced as Zubimendi.”

What Xabi Alonso has said about Zubimendi to Real Madrid

Madrid are not one for waiting to bounce back after a disappointing season, and Los Blancos are already pressing ahead with a mini-rebuild of the squad.

Carlo Ancelotti has already left to take charge of Brazil, with Xabi Alonso replacing the legendary Italian manager after parting ways with Bayer Leverkusen.

Madrid have already signed England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, while Spain international centre-back Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth.

According to Defensa Central, Alonso is now determined to sign Zubimendi and has told his Madrid bosses to get a deal done.

The report has claimed that this was the message from Alonso to Madrid about Zubimendi after the Nations League final between Portugal and Spain on Sunday: ‘If he comes, he’ll do very well, he’ll immediately perform at a high level.’

Portugal won the final at the Allianz Arena on penalties, but Zubimendi scored for Spain in normal time.

