Real Madrid have been made aware of what they need to do if they are to sign one of the best midfielders in Europe amid claims that Arsenal have agreed a deal for him, with a report revealing how much Los Blancos will have to pay for him as the Spanish and European giants make a massive decision after accepting defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

Madrid have one of the best midfield departments in the world, and, just like last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could win LaLiga and the Champions League in the 2024-25 campaign. Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are two of the best young midfielders in the world, while Luka Modric is still going strong at the age of 39. Federico Valverde is another prized asset.

However, the defending Spanish and European champions are always on the lookout for good players, and they have identified Martin Zubimendi as a potential target for the summer of 2025.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world and was close to a move to Liverpool last summer before the Spain international changed his mind.

A report in the English media earlier this month claimed that Arsenal were confident of signing Zubimendi in the summer of 2025 and were close to agreeing a deal.

Fichajes are now reporting that Madrid are keen on Zubimendi as well and could make a bid for him at the end of the season.

Los Blancos view Zubimendi “as their main target to strengthen the midfield in the summer of 2025” and have not ruled out a bid to hijack Arsenal’s deal.

Sociedad are aware of interest in their prized asset and the LaLiga club have taken a firm stance on his future.

Fichajes has reported that Sociedad will only sell Zubimendi if a club triggers release clause of €70million (£58.6m / $72.9m). They will not negotiate a lower fee.

READ MORE 🔴 Five reasons for Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool vs five reasons to leave for Real Madrid

No January signing for Real Madrid

While Madrid are planning ahead for next season and beyond, Los Blancos have decided that they will not make a new signing in the January transfer window.

Madrid have been keen on Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Los Blancos have made two attempts to sign the Liverpool and England international in the January transfer window, but they have failed to convince the Premier League club to part company with their prized asset on both occasions.

This has led to Madrid abandoning their interest in bringing in a new right-back now, with the Spanish giants deciding that they will not sign anyone now, according to Marca.

Latest Real Madrid news: Wirtz price-tag, Tonali interest

Another player Madrid are keen on signing in the summer of 2025 is Florian Wirtz. The Germany international is one of the best young attacking midfielders in the world and is a key player for Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Madrid do not want to pay the transfer fee that Bayer want for Wirtz. Reports have claimed that the German club are looking for €120million (£100.7m / $125m), which has led to Los Blancos looking at a potential deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who will be much cheaper.

Madrid have long wanted to sign Alexander-Arnold, who is one of the best right-backs in the world.

With the defending Spanish and European champions having issues at right-back, they have been looking to do a deal for Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window rather than wait until the summer of 2025 to secure his services on a free transfer.

However, with Liverpool adamant that they will not sell the right-back and the player himself not pushing to leave Anfield in the middle of the season, Los Blancos have become annoyed and have now made contact with Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich can play as a right-back or midfielder and is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Madrid have been tipped to make a move for Newcastle United and Italy international midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer of 2025.

A respected Italian journalist has claimed that Tonali will leave Newcastle at the end of the season, adding that Madrid and Manchester City could try to sign him.

POLL: Which centre-back should Real Madrid sign in 2025?