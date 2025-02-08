Real Madrid believe that they will beat Arsenal to the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with a report revealing why Los Blancos are confident about striking an agreement for the Real Sociedad midfielder, but Mikel Arteta poses a big problem for the Spanish giants, who could also deal the Gunners a major blow in their pursuit of a Serie A star.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in the world and, at the age of 26, is at the top of his game. The Spain international has been on the books of Real Sociedad since 2011 and has a release clause of £51million in his contract at the LaLiga club.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi last summer, but the midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Sociedad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Arsenal are keen on a 2025 summer deal for Zubimendi, who was described as “the second-best player in the world” by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente in October 2024.

Madrid’s interest in the midfielder has been well-documented, and it has now emerged that the defending Spanish and European champions believe that they will beat Arsenal to his signature in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Madrid and Arsenal are leading the race for Zubimendi, with the LaLiga club and the Premier League outfit considering him as perfect for the way they play.

Madrid view the Sociedad star as a possible successor to Luka Modric in midfield and are “confident that Zubimendi will value the possibility of staying in the elite of Spanish football and being part of a winning project”.

However, Arsenal, and especially their manager Arteta, pose a major obstacle.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has noted that Arteta is “not willing to give up easily” on the possibility of bringing Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal manager has demonstrated in recent past his ability to convince top players to move to the north London club, and that could be the ace card that the Gunners play.

Arsenal target Nico Paz dreams of Real Madrid return

Zubimendi is not the only midfielder that both Madrid and Arsenal are keen on signing in the summer of 2025.

Recent reports in Italy claimed that Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz is on the radar of Los Blancos and the Gunners as well.

Madrid sold the 20-year-old Argentina international playmaker to Como in the summer of 2024 and have a buy-back clause, which they plan to exercise.

As if that was not enough of a blow for Arsenal, Paz has now revealed that his dream is to go back to Madrid in the future.

Football Italia quotes Paz as saying: “For now, I’m not planning my future yet; I’m focused on Como.

“Then, who knows? My dream would be to play for Real Madrid again one day.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior blow, Bellingham interest

Vinicius Junior is one of the best players on the planet, and Madrid would hate to lose the Brazilian superstar.

However, there is a distinct possibility that a summer exit could happen for Vinicius Junior.

Reports have claimed that the Brazil international forward has turned down Madrid’s first offer of a new contract.

Although talks between the two parties over a new deal are ongoing, the Saudi Pro League has already been in touch with the forward’s camp and has made it clear that he is a big summer target.

Madrid are also facing the prospect of losing England international midfielder Jude Bellingham and Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

Reports have claimed that Manchester City are planning a double raid on Madrid, with manager Pep Guardiola personally keen on a deal for Bellingham, having tried to sign him in 2023 before he joined Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Madrid are planning to make a bid for Arsenal defender William Saliba in the summer transfer window.

While the Gunners do not want to sell the France international centre-back, the defending Spanish and European champions are planning to make him the world’s most expensive defender.

