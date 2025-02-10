Real Madrid are determined to get a deal done for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as soon as possible, with a report in Spain claiming that Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to pounce, while William Saliba is said to have a decision on a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the best midfielders in LaLiga and has been playing well for Sociedad for a number of years. Described as “an extraordinary defensive midfielder” by Barcelona legend Xavi, the 26-year-old was close to a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024 before he had a late change of heart and decided to stay at La Real.

The Spain international, though, could be on his way out of Sociedad at the end of the season, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting this week that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for him.

Madrid’s interest in Zubimendi has been well-documented, with the defending Spanish and European champions reportedly of the view that the midfielder will move to the Santiago Bernabeu and be part of a winning project.

However, Los Blancos want to get a deal done as soon as possible, according to a new report in Fichajes.

Madrid are aware that Arsenal and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Zubimendi and are ready to make moves for the defensive midfielder.

Los Blancos do not want to waste time and want to close a deal with Sociedad before Arsenal or Liverpool firm up their interest.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is personally involved. Although he is willing to pay the €60million (£50m / $62m) release clause in Zubimendi’s contract, he will try to negotiate a deal with Sociedad to reduce the cost of the transfer.

Fichajes has noted that Madrid and Sociedad have an excellent relationship, demonstrated by Takefusa Kubo’s transfer from Los Blancos to La Real in 2022.

William Saliba wants to join Real Madrid

Not only are Madrid planning to beat Arsenal to the signing of Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, but they are also planning to sign one of the north London club’s prized assets.

Recent reports have claimed that Madrid are planning to make a big bid for Saliba in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish powerhouse made contact with the defender’s entourage in the January transfer window over a potential summer move.

Sky Sport Switzerland are now reporting that Saliba himself wants to move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

There have been discussions between Madrid officials and Saliba’s representatives.

The 23-year-old reportedly considers Madrid “the ultimate dream of his career”, with the prospect of playing with his friend and France international teammate Kylian Mbappe also an enticing prospect for him.

Arsenal reportedly value Saliba at £100million.

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior talks, Brahim Diaz interest

One of Madrid’s more important players this season has been Brahim Diaz.

While the winger is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup, he has contributed with important goals and assists and has been a valuable option to bring on as a substitute.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals and given six assists in 29 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool have taken a shine to Diaz, with Reds head coach Arne Slot personally keen on a deal for the winger in the summer transfer window.

Madrid are also facing the danger of losing Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo at the end of the season.

Man City are reportedly keen on signing England international midfielder Bellingham as well as Brazil international forward Rodrygo.

Pep Guardiola was interested in a deal for Bellingham before he left Borussia Dortmund for Madrid, and the Man City manager has personally requested his club’s bosses to try again for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has turned down Madrid’s initial offer of a new contract.

The Saudi Pro League reportedly got in contact with the forward’s camp in December and told them that he is a big target for them in the summer transfer window.

Madrid then decided to open talks with the Brazilian superstar over a new deal in January.

Vinicius Junior turned down Los Blancos’s opening offer, with talks still ongoing.

