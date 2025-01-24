Real Madrid are determined to beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to the signing of Martin Zubimendi, with a Spanish report claiming the decisive factor that Los Blancos think will seal the deal for them as a prominent English journalist gives his take on the chances of the Real Sociedad midfielder moving to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2025.

Zubimendi is one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga and has been superb for Sociedad over the years. The 25-year-old has established himself in the Spain national team and was close to joining Liverpool last summer before he changed his mind and decided to stay put at La Real.

With Sociedad unlikely to finish in the LaLiga top four, it is very likely that this could be the midfielder’s last season at the Reale Arena.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that talks between Arsenal, Sociedad and Zubimendi were “at an advanced stage” over a summer transfer.

While the Gunners would love to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window, Sociedad want him to stay until the end of the season.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to trigger the midfielder’s release clause of £51million, with Liverpool and Manchester City also said to be keen.

Fichajes has now reported that Madrid are showing keen interest in Zubimendi and are determined to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2025.

The defending Spanish and European champions have been hugely impressed with the Sociedad star becoming the engine for his team in midfield and “demonstrating a leadership that transcends his age”.

Madrid reportedly believe that hiring Xabi Alonso “could be decisive in convincing” Zubimendi to join them ahead of his other suitors.

With Carlo Ancelotti reportedly deciding to leave Madrid at the end of the season, Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the favourite to become the next manager of the Spanish giants.

Like Zubimendi, Alonso is also a former Sociedad player and is from the Basque region. The ex-Madrid midfielder knows Zubimendi well, which, according to Fichajes, adds an “emotional component”.

The connection between them and the chance to work together at Madrid and be part of an ambitious project could be enough for Zubimendi to make the move to Los Blancos.

What Charles Watts has said about Zubimendi to Arsenal

One of the most prominent journalists with a thorough knowledge of the inner workings at Arsenal is Charles Watts.

While Watts has revealed that Zubimendi could end up joining the Gunners, he has warned the Emirates Stadium faithful that nothing has been signed yet.

Watts told SportsMole: “It’s absolutely an area of the pitch that he (Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta) needed to make at least one addition in the summer because of what’s going on at Partey and Jorginho. If you’re looking around for the best number sixes on the market, then he’s (Zubimend) right at the very top of that list.

“It’s a huge coup for Arsenal if they get it done. It’s not done yet. It’s looking like it might happen, but nothing’s signed. Until something is signed, then you can’t sit there and celebrate. We saw what happened with Liverpool last summer. They thought that was a done deal with Martin Zubimendi – it ended up not happening.

“He’s been a long-term target of Arsenal. It did go a little bit quiet, but obviously they’ve been working very, very hard behind the scenes on it and now are in a position where it’s looking like they might well get this deal done

“He’s a fantastic player that all the top clubs in Europe want. And I’m sure they’re going to spend the next few months trying to persuade him to change his mind.

“But if Arsenal do get it over the line, bringing in someone who can just slot into that number six role, it’ll be a huge, massive boost for them and for Mikel Arteta because he has absolutely led this attempt.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Kimmich denial, Tchouameni swap

Among the players Madrid have been linked with is Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. The Germany international, who can play as a right-back or midfielder, is out of contract at the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

There have been reports in Germany that Madrid are in contract with Kimmich over a potential transfer in the summer of 2025, with the 29-year-old himself excited at the prospect of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu if he is unable to agree a new deal with Bayern.

However, a Spanish publication has claimed that Madrid have no interest in a deal for Kimmich, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold remaining their main target for the summer.

Madrid are interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez and are willing to send Aurelien Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge to get a deal done.

Los Blancos are reportedly keen on getting rid of Tchouameni, and they believe that they would be able to convince Chelsea in taking the France international in a straight sway deal for Argentina international midfielder Fernandez.

Tchouameni has not had the best of times at Madrid and is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield when everyone is fit and available.

The Frenchman has been playing in defence this season due to injury problems for Los Blancos, but his performances at centre-back have not been up to standards.

Madrid are in danger of losing Brahim Diaz to Manchester United. Reports in Spain have claimed that Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is keen on a deal for the winger and would love to work with him at Old Trafford.

The Premier League club are ready to make a bid for the winger in the January transfer window and are hopeful that the chance to play regularly at Old Trafford could convince him to leave the Bernabeu.

