Arsenal and Liverpool have finally learned which club Martin Zubimendi intends to sign for next season – and with the two players he is at risk of forcing out also coming to light.

The Reds came within a whisker of making Zubimendi the first signing of the Slot era at Anfield over the summer after they triggered the €60m (£50.7m, $62.1m) exit clause in his contract and then agreed personal terms with the player. However, a late change of heart saw the midfielder opt out of the move to Liverpool, deciding instead to remain with his hometown club, for whom he has a deep-rooted love.

In the weeks and months that have followed, speculation around Zubimendi’s future has not been far from the news and amid claims that the player regrets his decision to snub Slot – an allegation the player since went on to play down.

Fast-forward to January 14 and the Daily Mail then broke the news that Zubimendi was indeed ready to move to England, though it was Arsenal who had now got an agreement ‘virtually completed’.

And while the Spanish press, together with Fabrizio Romano have moved to play down these claims, coupled with claims that Liverpool could yet launch a fresh bid to hijack the deal, journalist James Benge, speaking to Givemesport, has now revealed that Zubimendi has now said yes to a move to the Gunners and is ‘extremely likely’ to move to Emirates Stadium this summer.

“Zubimendi is extremely likely. It’s not done yet, because, of course, they have to pay the release clause, but messages have come from Arteta and the Arsenal side for a very long time, convincing Zubimendi, who rejected the chance to go to Liverpool and has rejected the chance to go elsewhere in the Premier League, when it’s been put to him in the past that this is the time to move and this is the club to move to.

“So they have to go and pay the release clause and my expectation is that they will either do that or, actually more likely, will go a little bit over the release clause, just to sweeten the payment terms.”

Arteta decides on Jorginho amid Zubimendi chase

The capture of Zubimendi will end a long-running chase from Mikel Arteta, whose interest in his compatriot dates back way before Slot’s arrival as Liverpool manager.

And with the Gunners boss having also signed his Sociedad teammate Mikel Merino last summer, the pair look set to rekindle that partnership at Emirates Stadium from the 2025/26 season onwards.

With Declan Rice also in the mix, Arteta has moved for Zubimendi to not only provide more strength in depth but to also plan for the long term with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract at the season’s end. In the case of the Italy international, Arsenal do have an additional year’s option in his deal.

The 33-year-old has racked up 70 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since his move from Chelsea in 2023, his experience proving important for Arteta during that time.

However, this season he has found minutes hard to come by and he’s been limited to just eight starts in all competitions.

Jorginho has been the subject of interest from Flamengo this month, who have reportedly put a three-year deal worth in the region of €10million (£8.5m) on the table.

However, Globo Esporte reports that Jorginho has rejected those terms and with the two parties unable to agree terms, the move is on the brink of collapse.

Despite that, it’s reported Arteta is very much open to keeping the player around and is keen on the idea of triggering that one-year extension in his contract.

Midfield is not the only position Arsenal hope to bolster and the Gunners are also being heavily linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker is free to leave the Serie A giants if his big asking price is met and our sources have revealed the Gunners have already opened talks on a possible deal.

Now former Gunners defender, Philippe Senderos, has revealed the impact of what Vlahovic moving to Arsenal can have – and he claims it could have a serious impact on this season’s title race.

In other news, reports in Italy claim Arsenal’s striker hunt could take them to the San Siro.

Marcus Thuram – valued at €70m by Inter Milan – is alleged to be in Arteta’s sights, though it has been explained why any deal is likely to be put on hold until the summer at best.

From a Liverpool end, Fabrizio Romano has teased the possibility of the Reds landing Rayan Cherki after confirming the gentleman’s agreement he has to leave Lyon.

