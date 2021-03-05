Martinez ‘doesn’t want to start a war’ over contentious move for Leeds star

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez insists he does not want to ‘create a war between federations’ as a Leeds star considers a potential international switch.

Pascal Struijk has not missed a league game for United since he came off the bench in his side’s 6-2 defeat against Manchester United in December.

The defender’s performances this season have attracted the attention of former Everton chief Martínez.

Despite representing the Netherlands at youth level, the 21-year-old can play for Belgium as he was born near Antwerp.

At the start of last month there were suggestions that the centre-back is ‘eligible for a Belgium passport’.

Struijk’s agent Tim Vrouwe then confirmed his client is considering the “possibility of applying for a Belgium passport”.

Martinez revealed that he has been following Struijk’s progress at Elland Road. Belgium are scheduled to face Wales, Czech Republic and Belarus in World Cup qualifiers later this month.

There was the possibility of Martínez including Struijk in his squad for those March games, but that has been dimsissed.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa thinks it shouldn't be up to clubs to decide whether players join up with their countries this month, after Jurgen Klopp suggested he might not release Liverpool players because of Covid risks.

Martínez told La Dernière Heure (as cited by Sport Witness): “In the meantime, it seems that Struijk’s heart has tilted towards the Netherlands. You have to have respect that, even if his profile is interesting.

“I don’t want to create a war between federations. He will therefore not be in my selection [for March]. However, this does not mean that the Struijk case is closed.”

