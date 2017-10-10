Martinez: Fellaini injury won’t sour relationship with Mourinho

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez insists he remains on good terms with Jose Mourinho, despite the knee injury sustained by Marouane Fellaini while on international duty.

The 29-year-old was forced off during the first half of Belgium’s 4-3 World Cup qualifying win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday.

Fellaini has become a key man in Mourinho’s plans this season, and in particularly since an injury to fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, and United could ill afford a lengthy absence for him.

However, the towering Belgian faces will definitely miss Saturday’s clash with Liverpool and possibly longer, depending on the results of a scan.

Nonetheless, the player’s injury will not sour his relationship with the United boss, according to Martinez.

“It was a very unfortunate injury for Marouane Fellaini,” he said.

“I don’t think the state of the pitch played any part and it was just a collision between two strong players who wanted to win the ball, and unfortunately Marouane ended up with damage in his ligament.

“But there was nothing wrong in that respect so the relationship is very, very good with Manchester United as you would expect.”

With Pogba not expected back until November Ander Herrera, who has played a bit-part role so far this season, could be recalled for the crunch game at Anfield.

United are currently second in the table, behind neighbours Manchester City on goal difference, and seven points ahead of Liverpool.