Martinez hands Lukaku advice on handling Man Utd critics

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has told under-fire striker Romelu Lukaku not to change his game for anyone amid growing criticism of his performances for Manchester United.

The powerful Belgian striker started the season in storming fashion, netting 11 times in his first 11 games for the club since his £75million transfer from Everton.

However, since then the goals have dried up with Lukaku not scoring in his last seven matches and suffering the ignominy of having a spot-kick (in the match against Benfica) taken away from him by Jose Mourinho.

And with the critics rounding on Lukaku, some have suggested the striker is incapable of scoring against the best defences after hitting blanks against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks.

But Martinez, who managed Lukaku at Everton and now with Belgian, has given the striker some timely words of encouragement.

“I’ve got a big advantage with Romelu because I’ve worked with him for four years,” said Martinez ahead of Belgium’s World Cup warm-up matches against Mexico and Japan.

“I know Romelu inside out. I think he just relishes the challenge. He’s been enjoying a really good start to the season and now is a period he is ready to cope with.

“I have no worries whatsoever. All he needs to do in his career is to carry on being himself in a club with the expectations and the demand of Manchester United.

“For me nothing has changed in Romelu’s mind. He is confident, he has an incredible belief in what he can bring.

“All I want is that he carries on seeing himself in that manner when he scores and when he doesn’t, which is going to be highlighted in a club like Manchester United.”

Lukaku will hope to end his drought when he turns out for Belgium in their matches again Mexico on Friday and in Tuesday’s clash with Japan, while Manchester United’s next match sees them pitted against Newcastle on November 18.