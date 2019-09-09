Martinez reveals the two things Lukaku never was at Man Utd

Romelu Lukaku is “so focused” and “so happy” since leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan, according to Roberto Martinez.

Lukaku became the most expensive signing in Inter history when he joined for around £74m over the summer.

The Belgian had spent two years at Old Trafford and had a decent goalscoring record with the Red Devils, albeit not one that reflected the club’s huge outlay.

After scoring on his Inter debut and following that up with a second goal in as many games, Belgium head coach Martinez said: “This is the first time I have seen him free and happy.

“Going back to many camps I have not seen Rom so focused, so happy, so refreshed by the new challenge.

“I think he is now ready to face one of the biggest footballing chapters in his career with the Inter Milan move.

“His life is football, he just lives to score goals and to be effective for the national team and at club level.”

