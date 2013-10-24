Martinez start gives Toffees confidence

During the months of May and June a nervous anticipation was one of the feelings that surrounded fans of Everton. David Moyes had made his decision to move to Manchester United and Everton were left to search for a new manager for the first time in 11 years.

I remember vividly how many fans were worried at what impact Moyes’ leaving would have on the club, with many fearing that without him and his consistency, Everton would struggle.

Everton turned to Roberto Martinez, a recent FA Cup winner but also a recently-relegated manager. Many, including some of our own felt that this change represented a feeling that Everton would struggle, with one TV pundit predicting a 16th-place finish at the start of the season.

Fast forward almost six months and we now have an Everton side that have made a very impressive start losing just one in the first eight league games – that loss being to a multi-talented Manchester City team. There is a great feeling at the moment around the club, both about the team and around Martinez.

The ultra-positive Catalan, whose wonderful Spanish/Scouse twang is growing with every press conference, constantly talks up the players, the club and more importantly the fans. Supporters have certainly taken to his manner, his personality and his playing style.

Whilst it would be unfair to say that David Moyes’ Everton did not play attractive football, the Scot did perhaps deploy a more effective and pragmatic style during his Goodison Park tenure.

Martinez on the other hand has introduced a whole new approach and difference in style – a change of style perhaps the fans were ready for after Moyes’ departure.

As mentioned, Martinez has profited from a great start. Wins over Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle were the perfect tonic to soften any early season worries. Whilst the atmosphere around the club is a great one at the moment, patience is the key as we move into season ahead.

Martinez is still adapting to life at Everton, still trying to develop and create a squad in his image and although Everton sit a very good position in the Premier League at present, it will still take time for the team to produce everything what is required.

A tough couple of months lay ahead. Games include Manchester United and Arsenal away, not to mention Spurs and the Merseyside derby in forthcoming home games. This is where the real test will come.

Of course Everton will have many more tough games against other Premier League opposition, but a loss or two in the aforementioned matches, against sides with real quality and the feel-good factor may lose a bit of its momentum.

It is important however, that if and when we go through a period were we are not getting as good as results as we would like, we stick with the belief that this manager can keep improving us – something which I am in no doubt he will do.

It is said that every team goes through a run of games where they suffer a lack of form and if that becomes the case then we must remain patient.

So far, I have seen some superb football from Everton, the only concern being that we haven’t yet managed to put in a full 90 minute performance. What I have been impressed with however is how we have controlled games. Players look confident when in possession and we look threatening when going forward.

With the likes of on-loan Chelsea man Romalu Lukaku in your team and a young, talented player like Ross Barkley, you have every chance of scoring a number of goals.

The signs early on in the Martinez era are pleasing – the hope is that it remains for many years to come.

“Nil Satis Nisi Optimum”

You can follow Warren on Twitter at @WD1878 – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too for links to all the latest blogs.