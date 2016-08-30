Martins Indi to join Stoke as Wollscheid heads for exit

Porto centre-back Bruno Martins Indi is on the verge to joining Stoke after reportedly flying in for a medical.

The Netherlands international was a stand-out player at the World Cup in 2014, but has fallen out of favour at Porto since.

Stoke will take the 24-year-old on an initial loan deal but will have an option to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.

His arrival is also expected to prompt the departure of Philipp Wollscheid, who will join Wolfsburg.

Martins Indi will likely leapfrog Marc Muniesa and Geoff Cameron in the pecking order for a starting spot alongside Ryan Shawcross at the centre of Mark Hughes’ defence.