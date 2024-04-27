‘Marvellous’ Arsenal star tipped for Player of the Year award over electric Man City, Chelsea forwards

Manchester City ace Phil Foden and Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer could miss out on the Premier League’s Player of the Season award as Arsenal star Declan Rice has been backed to scoop up the coveted prize.

Foden has enjoyed his best ever season at senior level, having shone while Kevin de Bruyne was out injured and amassed a record of 24 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances. The attacking midfielder has played a crucial role in Man City reaching the FA Cup final and competing for the Premier League title yet again, though they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

Palmer, meanwhile, left City last summer to join their ‘Big Six’ rivals Chelsea in a £42.5million deal. Chelsea have spent over £1bn on new signings since their Todd Boehly-led takeover, but it is Palmer who has become their most pivotal star.

The playmaker has registered 25 goals and 13 assists in 42 games and has saved Mauricio Pochettino’s job on multiple occasions.

On talkSPORT, presenter Andy Goldstein claimed Foden and Palmer are the frontrunners to be named Player of the Season, while Ollie Watkins’ name also cropped up.

But former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit was not having any of it, backing Rice to win the award.

“No, come on, you’re forgetting someone,” he said. “They have had a very good season those guys, but I will say Declan Rice, because he left his club, £100m on his shoulders, and all of a sudden he was a huge hit straight away.

“And he has been marvellous and amazing all season, and I think that [he] was probably the missing link from last season.

Declan Rice ‘never hides’ for Arsenal

“I wish I could play with him in midfield because it would be a big pleasure to play alongside him.”

The Frenchman added: “The energy he puts into his game, the standards, every single game, the way he puts himself under pressure all the time.

“He never hides on the pitch, taking responsibility, he was born as a leader, he’s got so much quality that reflects on his teammates.

“And he’s calm, he never gets nervous, he always focuses on winning balls, winning games, trying to make the difference and hurt the opponent.

“This is how you win middles [midfield battles] and this is how you win trophies.”

Rice could stake his claim for the award again this weekend by putting in another top-class performance during the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

