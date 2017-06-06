Sordell signs new contract at Burton

Burton striker Marvin Sordell has signed a new three-year contract.

The 26-year-old joined the Brewers from Coventry in January on a deal until the end of the season but has extended his stay at the Pirelli Stadium to the summer of 2020.

Sordell scored four goals as Burton preserved their Championship status and manager Nigel Clough said the former Watford and Botlton forward played a big part in that feat.

“The second half of the season he was a major reason in us staying up. The quality and consistency of his performances was excellent,” said Clough.

“We hope he will take it on again next season. He made a big impact when he came in in January so we are delight he will be with us for a few more seasons.

“When he’s played in that league above in the Premier League we think he’s got the confidence in his ability and we’ve certainly got it. Hopefully he will get a few more goals for us and have another good season.

“It’s his versatility as well- the fact that he can play down the right-hand side like he did for us a number of times.”