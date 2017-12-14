Mascherano to receive big pay rise with move to China

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is reportedly on the brink of a move to China after receiving a bumper offer from Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.

The 33-year-old is ready to call time on his seven-year stretch at the Nou Camp after seeing his playing time vastly reduced this season.

While Barcelona are ready to let the player move on, a report in Mundo Deportivo claims Chinese club Fortune have offered the defender €7m per year in wages – which would significantly enhance the €6m annual salary he’s receiving at the Nou Camp.

Hebei China Fortune are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini while former Sevilla midfielder Stephane Mbia, ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho and his Argentinian compatriot Ezequiel Lavezzi, formerly of PSG, are also on their payroll.

Mascherano knows he needs more game time to earn a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad, and having fallen behind Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique in the pecking order at the Blaugrana, the player knows the time is right to move.

Barcelona are thought to be trying to sign Colombian defender Yerry Mina in January and have also been strongly linked with Manchester United’s Daley Blind.