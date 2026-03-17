Atletico Madrid are continuing to carry out extensive work on Marseille forward Mason Greenwood as they weigh up potential replacements for Julian Alvarez, and this comes as a significant boost for his former club, Manchester United, TEAMtalk can confirm.

As previously reported by our sources, Alvarez is ready to leave the Metropolitano this summer, with the Argentina international exploring his options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona are understood to be his preferred destination, though the former Manchester City star is also open to potential moves to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs monitoring his situation.

With uncertainty surrounding Alvarez’s future, Atletico have begun assessing possible attacking reinforcements – and Greenwood is firmly on their radar.

To that end, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the former United forward ranks ‘highly’ on Atletico’s shortlist should Alvarez depart.

The 24-year-old left Old Trafford and joined Marseille permanently in the summer of 2024 after a successful season-long loan with Getafe. This followed serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, that were dropped in February 2023. An internal review at United determined Greenwood would never play for the club again.

Greenwood has enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign with Marseille, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most productive forwards. The 24-year-old is currently the top scorer in France, with 15 goals in 25 league appearances. His performances are attracting widespread attention across the continent.

Atletico have followed his progress closely throughout the season and continue to gather information as they assess their attacking options for the summer.

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Man Utd in line for big Mason Greenwood pay day

United are also keeping a close eye on developments.

As TEAMtalk previously confirmed, the Old Trafford club negotiated a 50% sell-on clause when selling him to Marseille, meaning they’ll receive half of any profit the French giants make on any future sale.

Marseille paid €31.6m (£26.6m / $36.4m) to sign Greenwood from the Red Devils.

His valuation has since increased, and the Ligue 1 side are in a position to demand a big fee for his services, given he is contracted until 2029.

With his stock continuing to rise after an impressive season, Greenwood is expected to attract strong interest this summer – and Atletico Madrid could emerge as one of the key contenders if Alvarez completes his anticipated exit.

We understand a number of Premier League clubs are also continuing to follow Greenwood, but it remains to be seen if any would be tempted into making what would be a controversial move to bring him back to England.

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba boost / Bayern Munich star linked

Meanwhile, we understand that Brighton could reduce their asking price for Carlos Baleba from £100m to around £70m, giving the Red Devils hope of landing one of their top midfield targets.

The Seagulls, for their part, are planning for Baleba’s exit and and have identified Ghanaian international Caleb Yirenkyi as a potential long-term successor.

In other news, United are weighing up a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, when his contract expires.

The 31-year-old is also on Arsenal’s radar, but reports suggest that the Red Devils would be favourites to sign him should they make a concrete move.

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