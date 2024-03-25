Mason Greenwood will be used by Man Utd in a swap deal for two Juventus stars

Manchester United are ready to dangle Mason Greenwood as bait for TWO Juventus stars, Liverpool are in danger of missing out on Michael Edwards’ dream target, while Chelsea are readying a dizzying offer for a €100m-rated France star.

MASON GREENWOOD THE BAIT AS MAN UTD EYE SWAP

Manchester United are ready to use Mason Greenwood in a swap deal with Juventus – and hope to bring two Bianconeri stars to Old Trafford as part of the deal.

The future of the 22-year-old forward, currently on loan at Getafe for the season, has been the subject of much debate in recent months, with the player making up for lost time and reminding the watching world of his brilliance.

Indeed, his 11 goal contributions in 21 LaLiga starts has seen interest in the once-capped England man grow, with leading Spanish duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all rumoured to be keen on a deal.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s apparent €50m valuation of Greenwood has staggered both Barca and Atleti, with neither able to afford such a fee. Current side Getafe, meanwhile, also accept they have no chance of keeping the player on their books for next season.

And with Manchester United also highly unlikely to bring the controversial star back into the fold, plans to sell him this summer, and especially with his deal due to expire in summer 2025, are beginning to gather pace.

To that end, it was reported over the weekend that Juventus are now leading the chase for his signature, with IlBianconero reporting that club director Cristian Giuntoli is leading the chase for his signing.

Ratcliffe, for his part, sees no reason to drop his valuation of the player, though knows that finding a buyer is easier said that done.

However, reports in Italy now suggest a compromise deal could be on the cards, with Man Utd now reportedly willing to discuss a swap deal with Juve – and they have set their sights on two players as part of the deal.

Man Utd chasing deals for Rabiot and Gleison Bremer

According to widespread reports, United have now set their sights on Juve’s powerful Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer this summer, who is also valued in the €50m bracket.

Juve are loathe to lose a man who has rapidly evolved in the most fearsome of all Serie A defenders, and have stuck a prohibitive €60m to €70m (£51.4m to £60m) price tag on his head.

As a result, it’s now suggested Ratcliffe will use Greenwood as the bait to try and get a deal over the line and is reportedly willing to pay up to €10m difference to get a move done.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe, alongside incoming new sporting director Dan Ashworth, hopes to make it a double swoop on Juve with a move for Adrien Rabiot also gathering pace.

His deal at the Allianz Stadium is due to expire this summer and it’s reported that United are back on his trail as they look to push through a free transfer deal.

United are desperate to land a new midfielder this summer to partner teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo and with both Sofyan Amrabaat and Casemiro poised to move on.

Juve, for their part, are keen to tie Rabiot to a new deal but could still decide to offload him in the summer and will reportedly offer the Frenchman a transfer guarantee if he commits to a new deal now.

How that would all fit in with Manchester United’s planned swoop remains to be seen. However, Rabiot is seen as a far cheaper option than Benefica’s Joao Neves, who is also on their midfield wanted list.

But with the Portuguese side demanding the full €120m (£103m) exit clause for the 19-year-old, Rabiot is fast emerging as their top midfield target, with Juventus planning to sign Teun Koopmeiners in his place.

CHELSEA PLAN ‘DIZZYING OFFER’ TO SIGN MILAN STAR

Chelsea are planning a ‘dizzying offer’ to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, though the Rossoneri are determined to hold out for a staggering €100m (£85.5m) fee. (Calciomercato)

Juventus are currently leading the race for Tottenham target Riccardo Calafiori with the Bianconeri making the ‘strongest enquiries’ about the Bologna defender. (Matteo Moretto)

Julian Nagelsmann insists it is not impossible he extends his stay as Germany coach beyond Euro 2024, dealing his suitors Manchester United a big blow in their hopes of luring the former Bayern Munich boss to Old Trafford. (Kicker)

Manchester City lead Man Utd in the race to sign 16-year-old striker Francesco Camarda from AC Milan over the summer, with the teenager unlikely to sign fresh terms at the San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Nuno Tavares is not in their long-term plans and he is free to leave if the right offer comes their way this summer. Lazio are among the clubs keen on the Portuguese full-back. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are putting concrete plans in place to sign €60m-rated teenage talent Leny Yoro from Lille this summer and beat both PSG and Chelsea to his signature. (AS)

Deniz Undav has made it clear he wants to join Stuttgart on a permanent deal after joining the Bundesliga side on a season’s loan from Brighton last summer. (Sky Deutschland)

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his new club will be revealed before Euro 2024 amid a near-certain revelation that he will leave PSG this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hopes to persuade Sporting Lisbon striker and fellow countryman Viktor Gyokeres to snub a move to Arsenal and complete a transfer to AC Milan instead. (various)

TOTTENHAM FALL BEHIND IN RACE FOR GENOA STAR

Genoa midfielder Albert Gudmundsson is ready to reject a summer move to Tottenham and will instead hold out for a summer move to fellow suitors Inter Milan, with the Icelandic star settled in Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Nerazzurri have identified both Mehdi Taremi and Gudmundsson as replacements for Marko Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez, who are both set to move on this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are chasing a deal for River Plate’s 16-year-old striker sensation Franco Mastantuono, with the teenager already having a €45m exit clause in his deal. (Marca)

Inter Milan are considering a surprise move to sign Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, who has struggled to impose himself at the Allianz Arena and amid claims they are willing to sell the South Korea defender. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ronald Araujo is close to agreeing a bumper new deal to stay at Barcelona and ending Bayern Munich’s chances of signing him in a €100m deal this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa is emerging as a surprise contender to join La Liga side Girona this summer, who can finance a deal if they qualify for the Champions League next season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid are keen on summer deals for Facundo Medina of Lens and Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand as Diego Simeone seeks to strengthen his defensive options this summer. (Matteo Morteto)

Saudi club Al-Qadsiah are prepared to offer Kevin De Bruyne an ‘astronomical’ salary to convince him to quit Manchester City this summer. (SportsZone)

LIVERPOOL CHIEF EDWARDS TOLD HE MAY MISS DREAM TARGET

Raphinha is pushing to leave Barcelona this summer and feels there are ‘people at the club who were never behind him’. The Brazilian winger is a €50m (£42.9m) target for Tottenham, but the LaLiga giants are holding out for €80m (£68.6m) and could sell him to Saudi Arabia. (Sport)

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards has been warned he is at risk of missing out on €50m-rated Teun Koopmeiners after Juventus agreed a deal worth €4.5m a season with the Atalanta midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bayern Munich have set Alphonso Davies a deadline of next week to accept their offer of a new contract – otherwise the defender will likely be sold amid growing claims of a summer move to Real Madrid. (Sky Germany)

Alejandro Grimaldo has rejected speculation that he will quit Bayer Leverkusen this summer and return to LaLiga, with Real Madrid among his admirers. (Mundo Deportivo)

Hugely-respected Benfica chief Rui Pedro Braz is high on Newcastle’s list of potential successors to take over from Dan Ashworth as their sporting director. (various)

AC Milan are expecting to cash in from some Charles De Ketelaere to Atalanta, Alexis Saelemaekers to Bologna and Daniel Maldini to Monza this summer in an effort to raise €40m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini plans to sign a new deal with the LaLiga club and will not be tempted to make a mega-money switch to Saudi Arabia this summer. (Matteo Moretto)

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Barcelona youth defender, Mikayil Faye, while they also want Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as a replacement for the unsettled No 2 Altay Bayindir. (various)