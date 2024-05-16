Mason Greenwood chase blown open by Euro giant who ‘knows’ why rival can’t land Man Utd forward

Napoli like Mason Greenwood and know that a side with rival interest can't get him

Napoli have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, and they ‘know’ that Getafe can’t afford him, and will look to take advantage of that.

Getafe have given Greenwood a home when it looked like there was a chance nobody would. Indeed, most swerved the transfer in the summer following his ban by Manchester United amid an investigation into alleged attempted rape and coercive behaviour.

If they had not taken the chance to loan him in at the back end of the summer, he might not have had the chance to show he can still perform after a fairly lengthy absence, and the forward might have faded into obscurity.

But given they did, multiple avenues gave opened up.

Indeed, Greenwood has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in all competitions for Getafe, dusting off the cobwebs with ease upon his return to football.

Big sides such as Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all been linked with the forward.

TEAMtalk sources state Atletico are in pole position for his signature, and are confident of getting the deal over the line.

But Getafe, having allowed him a chance to get back on his feet, will surely feel they are owed something, and they want to keep Greenwood at the club beyond this summer.

DON’T MISS: Mason Greenwood next club: Every side linked with Man Utd outcast once Getafe loan ends

Napoli looking to take advantage

Indeed, United want £40million to see the Englishman go, and that’s something that Getafe can’t afford.

According to Corriere dello Sport, a new side in the chase is looking to take advantage of that.

Indeed, the Italian outfit states that Napoli ‘knows well’ that Getafe can’t afford Greenwood.

That they also ‘like him’, they could put up a good fight towards the transfer.

That said, they have had their eyes fixed on another winger, Albert Gudmundsson, for ‘more than a year’, so he may be the preference.

Juventus won’t go away

Interest from Juventus is also mentioned in the report.

Indeed, any approach from Napoli would have to be of a higher value than Juve’s.

That Atletico are also pushing hard for the snare, the Naples outfit will have a challenge if they want to blow the chase open, but it seems they’re probably better placed than Getafe.

READ MORE: Three high-profile Man Utd loanees and their chances of securing transfers, with no way back at Old Trafford