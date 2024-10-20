Mason Greenwood considering shock return with new manager to help resurrect his career

Mason Greenwood wants back into the England setup if possible

Mason Greenwood reportedly wants to check in with Thomas Tuchel in the hopes that he could resurrect his England career before committing fully to Jamaica.

Greenwood’s international career could potentially have taken many turns depending on where he ended up following his initial departure from Manchester United last year. Given he went on loan to Getafe in Spain for a season, after four more years he would have been eligible to represent them.

There was interest reported from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, so that could have been a potential route. Now that he is in France, he could wait out his eligibility period there while he’s playing for Marseille.

Greenwood is also able to play for Jamaica, and given he wants to play in the 2026 World Cup, that is the most likely course of action, but he first wants to make sure that there is no way back in an England shirt, according to The Sun.

“Mason knows his chances of playing for England again are very slim. But he wants to check with the FA and Tuchel now he has been appointed, to see what they think,” a source told the outlet.

“He is determined to play at the highest level and that means the World Cup.

“So if England don’t want him, he’ll switch to Jamaica and try and get to the 2026 World Cup that way.”

DON’T MISS: The England players Thomas Tuchel bought and sold at Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Jamaica the fallback option

Greenwood qualifies for Jamaica through his father, and is happy to represent them if England opportunities have dried up.

TEAMtalk revealed in September that the winger had decided to play for the nation instead.

But that was before Tuchel was appointed boss, and Greenwood seemingly feels a new regime could be his final chance at playing for the Three Lions.

Latest Greenwood news

Greenwood is still finding himself in the news in England of late despite not having played in the country for more than a season now.

While a report has suggested that Manchester United have no interest in triggering his buy-back clause, European giants Real, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have taken note of his performances of late, given he’s scored five goals and assisted once this season.

A separate report suggests that Liverpool are considering a shock transfer for the former Red Devil amid uncertainty over the future of Mohamed Salah.

However, given the backlash they would face if that happened, that seems somewhat unlikely.

Greenwood’s fleeting England career

Greenwood played just a single senior game for England, being fast-tracked through the age groups and debuting as an 18-year-old, against Iceland.

It followed just four games for the nation’s under-21s, five for the under-18s, six for the under-17s and two for the under-15s.