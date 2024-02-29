Mason Greenwood future: Getafe to ‘open talks’ with Man Utd; Old Trafford return possible

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make a decision on Mason Greenwood's future as Getafe plan to open talks over new deal

Getafe are reportedly ‘prepared’ to start negotiations with Manchester United over extending Mason Greenwood’s time with the Spanish club.

The Red Devils decided to loan out the 22-year-old at the start of the season following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault in January 2022.

The criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped just over a year later, due to key witnesses withdrawing and new evidence emerging.

Man Utd then conducted an internal investigation into the matter and initially considered reintegrating Greenwood into the squad, before widespread backlash changed their minds.

Greenwood went on to join Getafe on a season-long loan. There, he has been in fine form, netting five goals and making five assists in 22 LaLiga appearances so far.

The attacker’s performances have caught the attention of several top sides, with Barcelona and others considering a move for him in the summer.

Now, reports suggest that Getafe are very keen on prolonging Greenwood’s spell with them.

Getafe to start talks with Man Utd over new Greenwood deal

According to The Times, Getafe are ‘ready’ to open negotiations with Man Utd over extending Greenwood’s time at the club.

It’s claimed that while a permanent move is something the Spanish side would be happy to discuss, another loan would be a much more straightforward choice.

Getafe have been extremely impressed with Greenwood’s performances and feel vindicated after taking the controversial decision to bring him in.

It’s also said that Greenwood enjoys living in Spain. The report notes that Barcelona, along with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him.

A return to Man Utd isn’t completely off the cards for the forward, however. As noted by TEAMtalk, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will look again at his situation and make decision on whether or not to reintegrate him into the squad next season.

Reports suggest that Erik ten Hag is open to the prospect of Greenwood making a Red Devils comeback, so his future is up in the air at the moment.

Greenwood could provide competition for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony, who have endured largely underwhelming seasons.

What’s certain, is that Getafe would love to keep hold of Greenwood. However, given the level of interest in his signature and the potential of an Old Trafford return, it isn’t clear whether they’ll be able to agree another deal.

