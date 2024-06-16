Mason Greenwood: LaLiga giants bid to make Man Utd winger fourth-most expensive signing in club history

Mason Greenwood could have his wish of staying in Spain granted, as a Valencia bid which would make him the fourth-most expensive signing in club history has been confirmed.

Greenwood seemingly has a number of options available to him after a good comeback season. His missed the majority of two seasons with Manchester United, as the club suspended him amid an investigation into attempted rape.

A while after a criminal investigation was dropped, United ended their own inquiry and loaned him out to Getafe, who were seemingly one of the only interested sides.

But they’ll have been glad they were, as Greenwood bagged 10 goals and six assists in all competitions, showing few signs of rust.

As a result, Getafe want to keep him, but there has also been interest in the winger from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The former would seemingly have the best chance of snaring him, given Greenwood’s desire to remain in Spain after a promising season there.

Indeed, it’s said he’s clinging to the hope of a permanent move to the country.

And with Valencia bursting onto the scene, there’s a chance that he gets his wish.

Valencia make opening Greenwood bid

Indeed, the La Liga giants have taken a backseat in the Greenwood chase, but have come to the fore with a bid, suggested to be of £25million. That’s said to have been confirmed by sources close to the player.

It’s said that Juventus could win the race with a £40million bid, which is closer to United’s valuation.

But Valencia’s offer is concrete, and could be helped by Greenwood’s desire to remain in Spain.

It remains to be seen what United make of the bid, but given they allowed the winger to go out on loan as it was seen as the best thing for his career after his suspension, they could keep his best interests in mind and let him go where he wants for a lower fee.

Greenwood could help Valencia back to the top

If Greenwood is to join Valencia for £25million, he’ll become the fourth-most expensive player in their history.

They have previously had some big names on the books, with Joao Cancelo and Alvaro Negredo among them.

The giants have shrunk in size of late – they have won six Spanish league titles, but none since 2003. They have not finished above third since then, and in recent years, they’ve been way off the pace.

Indeed, their highest finish in the last five campaigns is ninth, and they’ve twice finished in the bottom half of the table.

With that said, the signing of a quality player who has a lot of good footballing years ahead of him could help raise their level back towards the top.

