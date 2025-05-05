Mason Greenwood is likely to leave Marseille after just one season

Manchester United’s hopes of generating additional income from their clause in Mason Greenwood’s Marseille contract are growing amid claims the forward is pushing for a shock return to the Premier League and with two factors forcing his exit from the Ligue 1 giants.

The 23-year-old has been forced to rebuild his life and his professional career overseas, after Manchester United decided it was best to move him despite charges of attempted rape and assault being dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service and the case discontinued in February 2023. Having initially joined Getafe, in Madrid, on a season’s loan, the Red Devils decided to sell Greenwood to Marseille last summer for a fee of £26.6m (€31.6m, $35.8m), though the move did present United with a big-money cut of any future deal.

To that end, United secured the rights to obtain a further 50% share of any profit Marseille make from their initial Greenwood signing – potentially adding millions to Ruben Amorim’s transfer kitty somewhere down the line.

Now reports of a move away from Marseille are starting to gather pace, with Greenwood both unsettled in the south of France and with Marseille’s ultras making their feelings clear on his performances.

And now reports in both France and England claim that the Bradford-born attacker is ‘pining for a return to England – putting a string of Prem clubs on red alert’.

A source also told The Sun that Greenwood is hoping that the “vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit and people may have moved on” with the “novelty” of living in France wearing off.

The source continued: “When Mason first left United he loved Spain. He and Harriet moved to Madrid and rebuilt their lives.

“He loved the fact that he could just play football, and his life off the pitch was not the subject of such intense focus.

“He was really happy to sign for Marseille and loved living in France. But he’s been abroad for nearly two years, and the novelty has worn off.

“Mason’s family visit, but he is very introverted and misses his extended family and the friends he has from home.

“A move back to the North West could suit him as he feels the vitriol he previously faced has died down a bit, and people may have moved on.”

Mason Greenwood 'flexible' sell-on clause FULLY explained as Man Utd set for big windfall

Mason Greenwood: Where could former Man Utd star end up next?

Reports in France go on to explain that Marseille’s supporters, a group of hardcore ones are known as Ultras, have made it clear what they think of Greenwood’s efforts in recent weeks, despite the fact his numbers speak for themself and Greenwood has managed 19 goals and five assists from 34 appearances so far.

His cause has not been helped by OM boss Roberto de Zerbi, who insists the forward must “sacrifice” more for the team to make himself one of the best, after recently dropping him from his starting line-up.

De Zerbi said: “No one can have more respect for him than I do. But that doesn’t change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough.

“If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.”

So where could Greenwood end up?

While The Sun refuses to name a particular club he could end up at, there are only a handful of Premier League sides who sit within the boundaries of what their stipulation that Greenwood ‘wants to return to the North West’. And that would potentially only leave, outside of United, Manchester City, Liverpool or Everton as options.

Further afield, Aston Villa – an 85-mile commute down the M6, or Wolves (74 miles away) could emerge as options were the player be willing to commute.

Or there could be Premier League newcomers, Leeds United, close to his hometown of Bradford, who also sit with the radius of clubs who could potentially bring him in.

And while such a move looks highly unlikely to say the least, their chairman Paraag Marathe has vowed to spend whatever it takes and as much as they can within the boundaries of the game to give Leeds a fighting chance of survival in the Premier League.

