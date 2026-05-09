Mason Greenwood set for Marseille exit but Premier League return unlikely

Mason Greenwood is heading towards a Marseille exit this summer following a breakdown in his relationship with the club, TEAMtalk understands, but he is unlikely to be heading back to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United forward has enjoyed an outstanding campaign on the pitch since arriving in the south of France in 2024, scoring 47 goals and registering 16 assists in 79 matches in all competitions.

However, despite his impressive numbers, Greenwood’s situation behind the scenes has become increasingly strained in recent months.

Sources have confirmed to us that tensions have developed internally and Greenwood’s relationship with Marseille boss Habib Beye has deteriorated significantly, whilst some have questioned his commitment in training and games.

FROM F365: Inside Greenwood’s ‘inevitable’ Marseille exit: ‘Exhausting’ star ‘ignoring’ manager; insisting ‘English spoken’

The 24-year-old has also faced mounting criticism externally, with Marseille legend Christophe Dugarry recently launching a scathing attack on the forward.

Dugarry insisted that the former Man Utd forward should never play for Marseille again following a series of disappointing displays.

Sources have told us that the growing friction has now placed Greenwood on course to leave Marseille during the upcoming transfer window.

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No Tottenham Hotspur move for Mason Greenwood

As it stands, a return to the Premier League for Greenwood is still considered highly unlikely.

Sources indicate that Greenwood remains effectively off limits to English clubs despite his strong form in Ligue 1.

There had been some speculation surrounding a possible reunion with former Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is now in charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, we understand Spurs are not currently considering a move for Greenwood.

De Zerbi himself faced significant backlash from sections of the Tottenham fanbase after comments he made defending Greenwood during his time in France.

The Italian later apologised for any offence caused, and sources suggest that the situation underlines why he is not pushing Spurs to pursue the forward despite appreciating his footballing ability.

While England appears closed off for now, Greenwood continues to attract serious interest elsewhere in Europe.

We can confirm Juventus and Atletico Madrid both remain long-term admirers of the attacker and are once again exploring the possibility of a move this summer.

Both clubs have monitored Greenwood closely throughout the season and view him as a player capable of significantly strengthening their attacking options.

Marseille paid Man Utd just over £25million (€21.6m, $29.5m) to sign Greenwood and are now expected to seek a sizeable profit on that investment.

Man Utd would also stand to benefit financially from any future transfer due to the substantial sell-on clause included in the original agreement.

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