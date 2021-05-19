Mason not willing to talk about Kane’s Tottenham future

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason claimed Harry Kane “means a lot” but refused to comment any further on the Spurs striker’s future.

Tottenham provided further evidence why Kane might think he needs to leave to be successful after an abject display in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa which severely hurts their Europa League chances. Kane has reportedly told the club he wants to be sold this summer and there is no surprise as this performance shows how far Spurs have fallen in recent years.

A top-six finish is now out of their hands as after Steven Bergwijn’s first goal of the season put them in front early on they capitulated, with Sergio Reguilon scoring an own goal and then being culpable for Ollie Watkins’ winner.

They will go to Leicester on the final day of the season and likely have to win and hope that West Ham drop points at home to Southampton after they fluffed their lines.

It was perhaps befitting of a disappointing campaign that the return of 10,000 fans was greeted by one of the worst performances and they were left booing their team off at the end of the match.

Even Kane, so often the man Spurs could rely on, was a no-show and if this does prove to be his final home game as a Tottenham player – which is by no means certain – he will certainly have regrets.

Mason told BBC Match of the Day: “We scored a good goal but we gave them a goal that they didn’t have to earn.

“When you give a Premier League team two goals it becomes very difficult to change the game. I’m very disappointed. It wasn’t how we wanted to finish the season at home in front of our fans.

“It’s a big game for us [on Sunday], it’s a big game for them [Leicester City]. We have to get over this. We will work tomorrow, there is no doubt we have to be ready and we know what we have to do.”

Mason blocks out Kane questions

After claiming he was not “aware of” Kane asking to leave and the saying “I don’t know” when probed about the England man’s future earlier in the week, the interim boss refused to speak about him on Wednesday night.

On Kane, Mason said: “He means a lot. He’s a Tottenham player. I’ve answered so many questions on Harry Kane in the last 24 hours. I’m willing to speak about the game but not individuals. We were fully focused on the match and I’m very disappointed.

“There are so many emotions in football. I love representing this football club. Yes a lot has been going on but our aim is to get results on the pitch and unfortunately we didn’t do that.”

