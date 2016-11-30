The Australia international missed last weekend’s defeat at Ipswich through illness but Holloway has confirmed that Luongo is fit to play.Defender Steven Caulker continues to recover from a hip problem but could return to action next week, while left-back Jack Robinson is pushing for a place after struggling with a hamstring issue.

Holloway is seeking a second win in three games since he began his second spell as manager at the club earlier this month.

Wolves defender Danny Batth will return from suspension for the trip to west London.

Batth served a one-match ban during their 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday but the 26-year-old is expected to feature against the Hoops.

Fellow defender Mike Williamson is unavailable, however, as he remains sidelined with a glute injury.

Michal Zyro and Jordan Graham (both knee) are long-term absentees.