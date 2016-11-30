Massimo Luongo returns for QPR ahead of Wolves clash
Holloway is seeking a second win in three games since he began his second spell as manager at the club earlier this month.
Wolves defender Danny Batth will return from suspension for the trip to west London.
Batth served a one-match ban during their 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday but the 26-year-old is expected to feature against the Hoops.
Fellow defender Mike Williamson is unavailable, however, as he remains sidelined with a glute injury.
Michal Zyro and Jordan Graham (both knee) are long-term absentees.