New Tottenham loanee Gareth Bale is reportedly not set to return to full fitness until late November.

Bale completed his shock return to Spurs from Real Madrid on Saturday, seven years after leaving the north London club for a then world-record £85million.

However, he has arrived back at Spurs with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for another four weeks.

Spanish outlet AS claims Tottenham already had a specific plan in place for Bale to return to fitness.

However, that plan has been hit by a delay following the news of his knee issue

AS, via the Express, says Bale will now spend time recovering from the injury before starting on the schedule Spurs have for him.

The report states that Bale could still feature in some capacity from October 17. However, he will be anywhere near full fitness.

“I don’t know when Gareth can be back,” Mourinho said.

“The only thing that I know is that the motivation is high. He is so happy to be with a club of his heart, he is so happy to play for us.

“When a player has this motivation, many, many times you can shorten the period of recovering and shorten the period of getting fit and ready to play and we want to help him.

“So when he is available to train with the team, we are more than happy to have him. And to be back to a level that may be one of the best players in the world.”

BALE READY TO END SPURS TROPHY DROUGHT

Gareth Bale says he wants to use his experience to help Tottenham win trophies after returning to the club from Real Madrid.

At Madrid, Bale won four Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey among others. And he now hopes to bring success to the club where he first established himself as a world-class talent.

“I think by going to Madrid, winning trophies and going far with the national team I feel like I have that kind of winning mentality, how to win trophies,” said Bale, a Euro 2016 semi-finalist with Wales.

“You don’t realise it until you’re there and in those situations, in finals, know how to deal with the situation, the nerves, the pressure. And I think that all goes with experience.

“Hopefully I can bring that to the dressing room, bring a bit more belief to everybody that we can win a trophy. And the target is to do that this season, to be fighting on every front possible. I want to bring that mentality here, back to Tottenham.” Read more…