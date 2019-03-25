Massive boost for Liverpool as five injured stars return to face Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp looks set to have a near-full strength squad available for Sunday’s huge Premier League encounter with Tottenham after it was reported that five injury doubts will all be available.

The Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday when they welcome Tottenham to Anfield in a match vital both in terms of the title race and the battle to finish in the top four.

Liverpool currently lead Manchester City by two points and they will hope to end the weekend still on top following their crucial encounter against Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

And their hopes of doing so have been given a timely lift lift after the London Evening Standard reported that all of Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita will all be available for selection.

The biggest lift for Klopp is the apparent return to action of centre-halves Lovren and Gomez, who have both seen little action since the turn of the year.

Gomez has been sidelined since breaking a bone in his leg against Burnley last year, while Lovren has suffered a stop-start 2019 since picking up a recurring hamstring issue in their FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

While Joel Matip has performed admirably in their absence, Klopp could surely be tempted to select either as Virgil van Dijk’s partner against Spurs on Sunday. Of the two, Lovren looks most likely – having completed 90 minutes for Croatia over the weekend – with Gomez only pencilled in for a return to full training by Thursday or Friday.

The paper claims the injuries suffered by Keita and Shaqiri over the international break are not considered serious and, while the pair are not regular starters, are often utilised by Klopp off the bench.

The Reds manager will also be able to call upon club captain Henderson again; he has struggled with an ankle injury of late but was deemed fit enough to start for England against Czech Republic on Friday and should also start in Montenegro this evening.

Keita, meanwhile, has been linked with a return to Germany after struggling to recapture his best form in the Premier League.