Son Heung-min will be available for Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Watford.

The South Korea international has missed the last three games as he has been on international duty at the Asian Cup – the player outlining his disappointment at having to leave Tottenham behind at such a crucial stage in the season.

But a surprise quarter-final defeat to Qatar has allowed him to return to London quicker than expected and boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he will be involved in Wednesday’s game with the Hornets.

Tottenham may have concerns that Son will be sluggish upon his return, just as he was after he played at the Asian Games, a tournament which South Korea won.

It was only after Son had a break from international duty in November that he found the form which has seen him become one of the hottest properties in the Premier League.

“I was tired after the Asian Games because in that tournament it was playing after (every) two or three days,” Son said.

However, given Tottenham’s struggles up front during Son’s absence and that of Harry Kane to an ankle injury, Mauricio Pochettino may be forced to plunge the Korean straight back into his side.

Moussa Sissoko is also back after a knee problem but Ben Davies (groin) is still out along with Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

