Chelsea are set to receive an offer for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Crystal Palace, who also have their eyes on one of his teammates, according to reports.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in 2022 and has since made 27 appearances for the Blues. However, he is at risk of finding himself even further on the fringes of their new project under Enzo Maresca.

There is plenty of competition for places in the midfield areas Chukwuemeka likes to operate in. Therefore, Chelsea could be tempted to sell the 20-year-old to balance the books.

Chukwuemeka was recently linked with Barcelona in what would be an eye-catching move, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that things are quiet on that front.

“There has been speculation about other potential Chelsea exits as well, with Carney Chukwuemeka linked with Barcelona,” Romano wrote for Caught Offside. “Still, my understanding is that there is nothing concrete so far.

“Chelsea have not received any bid for Chukwuemeka and the situation is currently quiet. Then in the next days we will see… but at the moment there has been no offer made to Chelsea from Barcelona.”

While there has been no bid by Barcelona yet, Chelsea could receive an offer for Chukwuemeka from one of their fellow London-based Premier League sides.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace are preparing to move for Chukwuemeka and are willing to exceed the £20m fee Chelsea paid for him two years ago.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea unveil NINTH new signing as Newcastle push for victim of Blues’ biggest buy this summer

Crystal Palace sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier in the summer, so have room for another creative, attack-minded midfielder in Oliver Glasner’s squad. Chukwuemeka is the kind of player they are looking for, especially thanks to his potential to improve even more.

The main factor for Chukwuemeka when it comes to deciding where to play this season will be how regularly he will be picked. As long as Crystal Palace can convince him on that front, they could firm up their interest with an offer to Chelsea.

Crystal Palace target second Chelsea star

And Chukwuemeka is not the only player they could try to shift from west to south London. The same report claims they are keen on signing Trevoh Chalobah too – but there is a catch.

Chelsea have been trying to sell Chalobah for a while, even banishing him from the first team this summer. However, he remains under contract until 2028.

Crystal Palace have now emerged as a club that could take him away, as they prepare for the potential exit of another defender who came through the Chelsea academy: Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have been working on a deal to take Guehi away from Selhurst Park, which would prompt Crystal Palace to try and sign a replacement. In that regard, Chalobah is on their agenda – but there is a difference between their plan and Chelsea’s.

The report explains that Crystal Palace are hoping to take Chalobah on loan. As things stand, though, Chelsea still want to sell him for a fee of around £25m.

It could be a waiting game, then, for Chalobah’s suitors, who may have to hope Chelsea’s stance changes if the 25-year-old is still on the books as the transfer deadline approaches.

Alternatively, Crystal Palace could target someone else, such as Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, who is highly rated by Glasner.

Things are on standby for now, though, while Guehi’s future is resolved. Newcastle are in a battle to convince him they are ambitious enough to represent a major step up, given that he has also appeared on the shortlists of clubs like Liverpool.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s most expensive sale of an academy product