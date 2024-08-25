Chelsea’s bid to bring in a world-class striker looks set to be completely derailed by the player’s wage demands in a move that could open a clear pathway for Arsenal to finalise a deal themselves.

Enzo Maresca remains on the hunt for a new No.9 despite an incredible summer of activity from the Stamford Bridge outfit in which they have spent £185million on 10 new additions.

And while the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen, Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall have also left, with more to follow, it appears that the Blues are not done with new signings just yet.

One player who has continually been linked with a switch to west London ever since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital walked through the door is prolific Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international has asked to leave Napoli this summer and with Paris Saint-Germain withdrawing their interest, Chelsea have been working hard to agree a deal.

Talks with striker’s representatives have been ongoing for a number of weeks but according to The Sun, there is still no agreement in sight – despite a move for Romelu Lukaku in the opposite direction remaining a factor in that process.

The Sun statees that Osimhen is demanding a salary which would make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League – looking for a deal worth an extraordinary £500,000-a-week.

However, Chelsea are actively trying to reduce their massive wage bill this summer, with Raheem Sterling among those told to find a new club before Friday’s transfer deadline.

And while Stamtford Bridge bosses are still negotiating a fee with Napoli, they have been told that a loan deal is not an option and that the Serie A side still want a figure of around £85m for Osimhen.

Napoli’s subsequent move for Lukaku, which is now believed to be at an advanced stage, is still regarded as a completely separate deal and it’s hard not to see the two connected in terms of Chelsea’s need to ship one striker out and immediately bring in another.

Door opens for Arsenal to swoop for Osimhen

But their fresh stance of actively looking to that bloated wage bill down leaves the door for London rivals Arsenal to make their own swoop for Osimhen, although it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are willing to pay that sort of salary for the Napoli star.

The north London outfit are arguably a 20-25 goal striker away from finally getting past Manchester City in the race for Premier League glory and there is a strong feeling that Osimhen is the man to bridge a gap that only ended up being two points last season.

As for Chelsea, the report adds they are also weighing up other options to Osimhen, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin under consideration.

The 27-year-old Toffees striker has one year left on his contract at Goodison Park and it appears to be over the injury issues that has have plagued him in recent years.

Federico Chiesa, who is free to leave Juventus this summer, is named as another possible option although the Italy international is not an out-and-out No.9 and is more of a wide option or No.10.

Nicolas Jackson led the Chelsea line for much of last season, scoring 17 times in his first Premier League campaign., while teenage summer signing Marc Guiu started Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off against Servette.