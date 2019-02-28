Jordi Alba has killed speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United or Juventus by signing a new long-term Barcelona deal keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2024.

The 29-year-old has been persistently linked with moves away from the La Liga champions over the past year after his failure to agree terms on an extension to his contract.

United were linked with a surprise move for Alba back in January, although Luke Shaw’s resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have negated their immediate need for a new left-back.

The Spain international has also been linked with a move to Juventus as they look to bring in an experienced left-back to shore up their back line.

But after Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped in to speed up contract renewal talks earlier this week, the club has now announced that Alba has cemented his future to the club – with his new contract pushing his exit clause up to an eye-watering €500million (£428m).

Speaking last month, Alba – whose previous exit clause was set at €150million – said his intention was always to finish his career at Barca.

“You never know in football, but I repeat that my intention is to stay here come what may,” he told Sport.

“I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it’s my dream [to stay].

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.”

Alba joined Barca from Valencia in 2012 and has made 282 appearances across all competitions, winning four league titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and one Champions League during his time at the club.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!