Euro Paper Talk: Massive factor leaves Liverpool ahead of ALL rivals to sign sensational centre-back; Villa braced for Saudi offer for key Emery man

Liverpool are now the frontrunners to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Liverpool have reportedly jumped ahead of all-comers in the race to sign a player thought of as one of the best centre-backs in European football, while Aston Villa are braced for a Saudi offer for when of Unai Emery’s key performers this month – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KLOPP JUMPS QUEUE TO LAND NICE DEFENSIVE BEAST

Liverpool have emerged ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle as the new frontrunners to sign Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Frenchman was heavily tipped top head to Spurs this month only for Nice to put a block on a move, as they did not want to lose one of their key men midway through the season.

However, it’s expected that the Ligue 1 outfit will re-evaluate his situation at the end of the current campaign with a sale expected.

That’s according to Nice Matin, who state that Liverpool have jumped ahead of all rivals in a bid to snap up the highly-rated 24-year-old.

The report adds that a big factor behind Liverpool now being at the front of the queue is that Todibo is very close to his international teammate Ibrahima Konate and would relish the idea of playing alongside him regularly at club level. We’re sure Virgil van Dijk would have something to say about that though!

Todibo has established himself as one of the best defenders in French football and he would be considered an outstanding long-term acquisition.

He is also viewed as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip who will be out of contract at the end of the season, as he also sits out the campaign with an ACL injury.

Jurgen Klopp currently has Konate, Van Dijk and Joe Gomez as his three senior centre-back options but clearly has plenty of trust in youngster Jarell Quansah after giving the 20-year-old 15 appearances in all competitions already this season.

Todibo tipped to be Premier League hit

Todibo is considered a player who has the sort of game that could thrive in English football, but Liverpool will still have their hands full trying to get him on board.

The former Barcelona youngster has been lined up as Harry Maguire’s replacement at United, who will have money to spend this summer as the Sir Jim Ratcliffe campaign fully kicks in.

Todibo has scored three goals in 150 career appearances and also been capped twice by France.

His current valuation on Transfermarkt is €35million, but it’s thought that Nice will push for nearer to €60m (£51.7m) for one of the best defensive talents in European football.

FULHAM STAR PUSHING FOR BARCELONA SWITCH

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is keen on a move to Barcelona, having previously been heavily linked with Bayern Munich. (Sport)

Tottenham have only just signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa, but already his agent is talking about the centre-back playing at Real Madrid further down the line. (Sport)

Bournemouth are open to sending Hamed Junior Traore to Napoli on a paid loan deal in January, but the two clubs are still negotiating over the midfielder’s transfer fee. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

A deal for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey is currently being considered by Bayern Munich. (Florian Plettenberg)

Cyril Ngonge is a known target for Napoli, Fiorentina and Aston Villa, but Milan are also joining the fray, so the Verona striker’s agent is flying in for talks. (Sportitalia)

Napoli are considering signing Udinese centre-back Nehuen Perez after missing out to Tottenham on Radu Dragușin. (ESPN)

The race to sign Djurgardens IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall is heating up with Barcelona pushing to land him, while Newcastle have also been linked. (Various)

VILLA ACE PUSHING FOR SAUDI SWITCH

Al-Hilal have checked the situation of Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne, with the 30-year-old keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Various)

Roma have been looking for a centre-back since before the transfer window and stepped up their efforts to land Everton’s Ben Godfrey. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Inter ahead of a possible free transfer to the Stadio Meazza next summer. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton have joined Napoli in the chase for Udinese’s Lazar Samardžić. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Stefano Sensi is open to joining Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City with Inter ready to part ways with the Italian midfielder for €2m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is attracting the attention of Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Boca Juniors star Valentin Barco has deposited his $10m release clause ahead of a proposed move to Brighton. (Ole)

Vasco da Gama midfielder Marlon Gomes could arrive to the Premier League in this transfer window. (Globo)