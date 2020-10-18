Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk could be out for seven to eight months after reportedly suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Everton.

Van Dijk was hurt in a reckless challenge by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford in the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 Merseyside draw.

The Netherlands defender could not continue and will have a scan, along with Thiago Alcantara, who also suffered a knee injury.

“Virgil played I don’t know how many games in a row, he plays with pain, But he couldn’t play on,” said Klopp.

“That’s not good.”

Liverpool’s claims for a penalty from the incident were turned down as Van Dijk was ruled to be offside before Pickford clattered into him.

“It was a clear penalty I saw and then we saw the flag went up. I thought they would still look at the foul but that didn’t happen,” said Klopp.

“I don’t want to say Jordan Pickford wanted to do it. But it is not a challenge a goalie can do in the box.”

The Reds are now sweating on news of their talisman, but according to beIN Sports it is not good news.

Information on Virgil van Dijk‘s injury is that he’s done his ACL, and will be out for the best part of 7/8 months. #awlfc [bein sports] pic.twitter.com/2VEsAwxOAF — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 17, 2020

They announced at half-time of the Manchester City v Arsenal clash: “Information that we are receiving is that he’s done his anterior cruciate ligament and if that is the case he’ll be out for the best part of seven or eight months”

That remains unconfirmed by Liverpool, at this stage. But if correct it puts a mjor dent in Liverpool’s hopes of defending the Premier League title.

Liverpool demand VAR investigation

Liverpool have reportedly sought clarification from the Premier League over their use of VAR after two controversial incidents in their 2-2 draw with Everton both went against them.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was fuming that Jordan Henderson’s potential winner in added time against 10 men was ruled out for a barely-perceptible offside decision against Sadio Mane.

He was also at a loss to explain how Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had not been dismissed and conceded an early penalty for a knee-high challenge on Virgil Van Dijk.

Pickford escaped punishment as Van Dijk was offside in the build-up. Although it is understood VAR official David Coote subsequently did not check for a potential red card. That was despite having the power to do so, after making a ruling on the first infringement.

According to reports, Liverpool have called into question the failure to scrutinise Pickford’s challenge on Van Dijk.

Furthermore, they have also asked for clarity on which part of Mane’s body was deemed to be offside. And also the moment that VAR decided to freeze the frame.