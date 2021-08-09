Fiorentina have reportedly reached an agreement over the renewal of Dusan Vlahovic’s contract, leaving Tottenham’s hopes of signing the striker seemingly in tatters.

Spurs have been strongly tipped to make a move for the 21-year-old ever since news broke of Harry Kane’s intention to move on at the end of last season. Indeed, Vlahovc has a very similar build to the England skipper and is a quality finisher – mainly with his left foot.

The forward scored 21 goals in 37 appearances Serie A appearances last summer and is currently valued at around €50million.

However, Fiorentina have been working behind the scenes to try and secure the player’s future. To that end, they seem to have made a breakthrough.

Vlahovic’s current deal expires in June 2023. However, after interest from a number of top clubs, the Viola have been working hard on a new long-term contract.

Football Italia, via QS, claims that Fiorentina have reached an agreement with Vlahovic to up his salary to €3m a year for the next three seasons.

The only hold-up at the present time is talk of a release clause of almost €70m being inserted.

August 9 Transfer Chatter - Bernardo Silva offered in swap deal, Man Utd's Camavinga boost and Spurs chase Inter forward Bernardo Silva has been offered to Spurs for Harry Kane, while Fabio Paratici is using his knowledge of Italy to chase Romelu Lukaku's strike partner at Inter Milan, and Lionel Messi moving to PSG could hand Manchester United a boost, all in today's transfer chatter.

The question remains whether the exit clause will be activated immediately after signing or if the clause will only be valid from next summer.

At this stage, Fiorentina remain hopeful that Vlahovic will sign-up long-term. That way they will avoid a scenario where they will have to enter the market to land a replacement.

That is a luxury Tottenham wish will happen, although they remain in need of another striker – even if Kane stays.

The club talisman is now back at the training ground and could feature against a Manchester City side desperate to sign him on Sunday.

Nuno swerves Martinez question

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo refused to answer a question regarding a Tottenham transfer for Lautaro Martinez reportedly being ‘agreed’, while the player’s agent also weighed in on the speculation.

News surfaced on Sunday of Tottenham reportedly agreeing a £60m fee with Inter Milan for the transfer of Martinez. The Argentine has formed one half of a lethal strike partnership in recent seasons alongside Romelu Lukaku. However, amid the Serie A champions’ financial woes, several of their elite stars could be on the move this summer.

Achraf Hakimi has already departed for PSG, while Lukaku appears Chelsea-bound in a mammoth £97.5m deal.

Martinez could be next to go after the Times insisted Inter had accepted a Tottenham bid.

Other outlets were rather more cautious in their approach, and that is the stance Tottenham boss Nuno has also taken.

After their 1-0 pre-season victory over North London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, Nuno was directly asked about Martinez.

“I will not speak about any player,” said the Portuguese (via the Express). “I will only speak about my players, Tottenham players, nothing else.”

Martinez a partner for Kane

Tottenham are understood to wish to partner Martinez alongside Harry Kane despite his persistent links to Man City.

Many speculated Martinez’s arrival would signal Kane’s exit, though the Times suggested Tottenham are intent on having both forwards line up in the club’s colours this coming season.

Significant work must still be done regarding both players, and if the comments of Martinez’s agent – Alejandro Camano – are anything to go by, a deal for Martinez is far from close.

“Lautaro is happy at Inter and in Italy,” said Comano (via Fabrizio Romano). “His decision is to stay.

“He’s never going to have a fight with Inter to leave the club. Never. Lautaro’s an Inter player and he’s happy in Italy.”

READ MORE: Tottenham fight off Arsenal; expect to complete signing next week