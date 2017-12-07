Ozil U-turn & Goretzka twist to give Arsenal double win over Man Utd

Arsenal are reportedly set to claim a double transfer victory over Manchester United.

United boss Jose Mourinho was thought to be leading the chase for Gunners playmaker Mesut Ozil, with Barcelona having cooled their interest. There was talk a £20million deal could be struck as soon as January, though a free-transfer move to Old Trafford always seemed most likely.

However, The Sun now reports a change of heart by Ozil will see the player sign a new £280,000-a-week which will keep him at Emirates Stadium for a further three years, and officially ending Mourinho’s hopes of a reunion with his former Real Madrid charge.

The paper claims Ozil’s new deal could be announced before the end of the month.

In a further blow for Mourinho, reports in Germany claim Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is now favourite to win the race for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany midfielder – also out of contract at the end of the season – has been linked with United, with Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich also tracking the 22-year-old star.

It’s believed Gortezka recently met with Wenger and was won over by his vision and will agree to join the Gunners in the summer, with a pre-contract agreement said to be announced early in the new year.

Goretzka, meanwhile, faces a spell on the sidelines, with his club Schalke confirming on Twitter he faces a series of tests.

‘Leon Goretzka has suffered a recurrence of the injury in his lower leg,’ Schalke posted.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

‘In order to put these continuous and worsening pains to bed, Leon will undergo examinations over the coming days.

‘Until then, it is unclear as to when Leon will be fit to train and play once again. Get well soon, Leon.’