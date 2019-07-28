Massive Real Madrid U-turn sees Bale’s lucrative China move collapse

Gareth Bale’s proposed transfer to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has reportedly fallen through.

The 30-year-old had been expected to join Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal, earning a reported £1million-a-week.

Only last week Real boss Zinedine Zidane said Bale was “very close to leaving”, having fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, and that it was “best for everyone”.

The former Tottenham winger has three years left on his contract at Real, where he has won four Champions Leagues, one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

However, injury problems have limited the Wales international to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons.

He managed 42 matches for Real last season but was booed by the home supporters at times during a difficult campaign.

It has been reported that Real blocked Bale’s move as they are demanding a transfer fee for the player.

The LaLiga giants have also had their attacking options depleted with winger Marco Asensio set to miss the majority of the 2019-20 season after rupturing his knee ligaments, while Dani Ceballos has been allowed to join Arsenal on loan.