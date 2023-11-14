‘Massive’ Tottenham, Leeds transfer given green light as star gives major thumbs up to switch

Tottenham defender Ben Davies admits he is delighted to see Joe Rodon back playing regular football after dropping an indication that a permanent move for the player to Leeds could be on the cards.

Rodon moved to Tottenham back in October 2020 when Jose Mourinho paid Swansea an initial fee of around £11m for the Wales international. The 26-year-old, however, has had a hard time establishing himself in north London, making just 24 appearances for the club, with just 15 of those coming in the Premier League.

Having spent last season on loan with Rennes in France, Rodon returned to Spurs over the summer hoping for a fresh chance to establish himself. But when Ange Postecoglou cleared the path for the defender to leave again, it was Leeds United who stepped in to sign the defender on a season’s loan.

The Whites moved to sign the centre-half after losing captain Liam Cooper to injury on the first day of the season during a 2-2 draw with Cardiff.

And while his debut came off the bench in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Birmingham, Rodon was handed his chance in a 4-3 win at Ipswich towards the end of August – with the Wales international making himself a permanent fixture in the side ever since.

Indeed, Rodon has become one of the first names on Farke’s teamsheet at Elland Road, playing 13 times in total and helping the side embark on a run of six wins in their last seven games.

That has catapulted Farke’s side up the Championship table, with Saturday’s 2-1 win over Plymouth – in which Rodon was named Man of the Match – helping to close the gap on Leicester – which at one point last week could have stretched to 17 points – to just eight.

Joe Rodon move to Leeds given Ben Davies backing

With Postecoglou’s side currently struggling with a defensive injury crisis, there have been suggestions that they could look to bring Rodon back to the club in January.

However, it has been confirmed that the arrangement does not contain any recall clause with Rodon set to remain in West Yorkshire for the duration of the season.

And while Leeds did not negotiate an option to make the move permanent, there has already been talk that Leeds could look to negotiate the 26-year-old’s permanent move if the opportunity arises.

Either way, his move to Elland Road has been given a ringing endorsement by Davies, who is teammates with Rodon both at Tottenham and with the Wales national side.

“It is difficult,” Davies told Wales Online of Rodon’s move. “Sometimes people forget how challenging it is going somewhere and then you have to move every nine months to a new place. But I think he really seems to have found himself a home at Leeds.”

Davies would not be drawn into whether Leeds will sign Rodon permanently, but he admits he is glad to see his close pal excelling in West Yorkshire and suggests it would be no surprise if the move became permanent.

“Joe is a terrific player. Every time I play with him with Wales he is very solid, good on the ball and I think we have a good understanding. To see him have success at Leeds, it really does make me happy.

“Joe is one of my best mates in football, so we speak all the time. He is the type of player that, when he is at somewhere he is feeling valued and he is getting a good run of games, he is a really, really good defender and I think he is showing that right now.”

Price tag on permanent Rodon move emerges

Davies insists he was not consulted by the 37-times capped Wales star about whether he should make the move to Leeds.

But he admits he is delighted to see him doing well and knows he’s at a ‘massive’ club in Leeds.

“He didn’t have to[speak with me],” Davies added. “I think it was a great opportunity to go there. He knew he was going to go there and play a lot of football and play at a massive club with ambitions of going back to the Premier League. He has started so well and he is enjoying it there.”

Rodon’s deal at Tottenham is currently due to expire in summer 2025, meaning he will have just a year left on his deal by the time his loan at Leeds comes to an end.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham would be open to the possibility of his sale at this time and would be likely to seek a fee of around £20m for his services.

If Leeds secure promotion, then making Rodon’s stay permanent will be a no-brainer.

Leeds have so far conceded 16 goals in their 16 games to date, giving them the joint second-best defensive record behind leaders Leicester.

It’s clear the player is loving life at Leeds too, having found his own little corner of Wales in Farke’s side. Indeed, the Whites currently have three senior Wales players in their ranks, with Dan James and Ethan Ampadu also establishing themselves as regulars in Farke’s first-choice XI.

