Anthony Martial is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Manchester United over a new five-year contract.

The France star had looked certain to leave this month after rejecting a new offer in October.

But United recently activated a year-long extension clause in Martial’s current contract to keep the 23-year-old at the club until 2020.

And with Martial in such good form this season it would appear that United’s hierarchy are ready to tie the player down to a new long-term contract, as reported by Sky Sports.

Former Old Trafford chief Jose Mourinho was reportedly willing to part with Martial last summer, although he did admit later that he wanted the forward to stay at the club.

Martial has continued to thrive under caretaker Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring in the Norwegian’s first game in charge at Cardiff – and also starting in impressive victories over Bournemouth, Newcastle and Tottenham.

