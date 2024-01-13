Massive West Ham striker deal explodes into life as Steidten looks to offload trio to fund big-money move for Tottenham target

West Ham are looking to bring in a new striker this month and a Tottenham target is reportedly at the top of David Moyes’ transfer shortlist.

The Hammers have enjoyed an excellent first half of the season and sit in sixth place in the Premier League table – just six points behind the top four.

However, recent injuries to key players such as Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio has convinced Technical Director Tim Steidten to make additions this window.

A new centre-forward is the London club’s priority. As reported by TEAMtalk on Friday, they have identified Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez as their two main targets.

It now seems that West Ham are set to focus on bringing in Gimenez who, as mentioned, has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham.

The Mexico international has scored a stunning 20 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this term.

If he could replicate that form in the Premier League, he could be a game-changing addition to Moyes’ team.

West Ham to sell three players to fund Gimenez deal

According to Football Insider, West Ham are indeed ‘keen’ on signing Gimenez this window and have now ‘stepped up their efforts’ in their pursuit.

It’s claimed that the striker could cost around £40m and Steidten – who masterminded summer signings Mohammed Kudus, James-Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez – is willing to sell players to finance a deal.

The report states that West Ham could cash in on Nayef Aguerd, Wolves target Danny Ings and Said Benrahma this month.

Ings and Benrahma have struggled for consistent minutes, but Aguerd would be a surprising sale given the centre-back has started 15 matches in the Premier League this season.

Even if they do generate the necessary cash, the Hammers would still need to convince Feyenoord to part ways with their star man mid-season, which will be no easy task.

The Dutch club are currently 10 points behind Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven and are keen to keep hold of Gimenez to keep their dream of back-to-back titles alive.

However, as the report suggests, Feyenoord would find an offer in the region of £40m difficult to turn down.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if West Ham make a concrete offer for Gimenez in the next couple of weeks.

