Mata discusses trip to Liverpool; wishes Fellaini a quick recovery

Juan Mata insists Saturday’s trip to Liverpool is one of Manchester United’s hardest games of the season – but is confident they can pull off a decent result.

United have started the season in brilliant fashion, winning nine of their first 10 games – though many suggest Jose Mourinho’s side have yet to be tested.

Discussing Saturday’s trip to Anfield, Mata wrote on his blog on United’s official website: “Obviously, we have to talk about our next Premier League game, in Anfield.

“This is one of the big games of the season without a doubt.

“There’s no need to say what it means for us and for our fans, and I hope that we can play a great game and take the three points to Manchester.

“We will try to extend our good run of results since the season started.”

United must do without the injured Marouane Fellaini for the trip to Anfield, with Mourinho discussing how his absence will affect the visitors here.

However, Mata hopes that will be the only injury blow for United and has wished the Belgian a rapid recovery from his knee problem.

He added: “I also hope that none of my team-mates has physical problems in the second game with the national teams as it was the case with (Marouane) Fellaini, to whom I wish a speedy recovery.

“We have had some very exciting games with the national teams involved, and we are starting to know the full list of teams that will make it to the World Cup next summer.

“That’s the case of England and Spain, for instance. Both teams got a well-deserved passport to Russia 2018.”