Mata expects ‘spectacular’ Liverpool game; says it’s like ‘no other’

Juan Mata has laid the foundations for what he expects to be a spectacular game at Anfield next Monday, saying Liverpool v Manchester United is a match “like no other”.

The North-West rivals meet in an eagerly anticipated clash at Anfield next Monday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s side starting as favourites and seeking a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Although United’s form going into the match is slightly more ropey, with the club having failed to win in any of their last three Premier League games, Mata insists everyone at the club is focused on getting the right result.

”This has been a different week due to the international break, but it’s now over and we are already focused on the Premier League, where we have one of the biggest games of the year: our visit to Anfield Road,” Mata said.

“As you know, this is a special game for the Manchester United fans and, in general, one of the greatest clashes of the season in European football.

“I have been lucky to enjoy it in the past and I can assure you that this is a game like no other. This time, with both teams in a good moment, I hope we see a spectacular football match.

“We are really looking forward to show what we are capable of, to play well and be competitive. After our last draw, the team wants to play as soon as possible to get the three points, as we did the last two times we played in Anfield in the Premier League, and to confirm that we are on the right track.”