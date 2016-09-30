Mata laughs off ‘lies’ spread about relationship with Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has refuted claims that there is bad blood between himself and his manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard found himself frozen out at Chelsea when first managed by Mourinho, which lead to many believing his days at Old Trafford would be numbered, too.

However, Mata has said that there is no ill-feeling between the pair, while Mourinho himself has recently claimed that Mata fits in much better with the style of football he is trying to implement at the Red Devils.

“My relationship with Mourinho has never been bad,” Mata insisted.

“Many lies were told about me and Mourinho when he arrived at the club this summer.

“It bothered me that every day I had to read and listen to rumours that were not true. With him I am fine.

“You read a lot of comments on Facebook and Twitter but they just make you laugh.”