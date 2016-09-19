Mata pleads for patience and demands Man Utd ‘reaction’

Juan Mata has discussed Manchester United’s disappointing run of form and called for the side to “react” positively during their next two games.

United’s 3-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road saw the club slip to three losses in eight days, and our article after the game was quick to pinpoint the issues Jose Mourinho needs to address to prevent their slump being extended.

Mata has called for a response, firstly in the EFL Cup against Northampton on Wednesday and then against Premier League champions Leicester three days later at Old Trafford, with both matches being shown live.

“As I always say, one of the best things of football is that the game is testing you all the time,” Mata wrote in his weekly blog.

“A win doesn’t last too long, and it happens the same way with a defeat: you have the chance to make it up soon afterwards. Two more games this week will give us the opportunity to show on the pitch our pride and skills. There’s no time for mourning. We must react.”

Mata on Northampton test

“First of all, we visit Northampton Town in the EFL Cup, in our first game of the season in this competition.

“We are the favourites in this game and we have to deliver, all due respect to the opponent because, despite being in League One, Northampton Town has already knocked out a Premier League side like West Brom.

“I’m sure the stadium will be packed and they will try to make things difficult for us.

“Next weekend, we are back to Premier League, this time in Old Trafford against Leicester. Playing a nice game against the current champions would be the best signal that we could send to our supporters.

“In order to do so, we have to improve and work hard in every sense. I believe this team is capable of doing great things this season. That’s how I feel.”

Mata pleads for patience

Mata, who is yet to play a full 90 minutes this season, signed off his blog by urging patience among United fans.